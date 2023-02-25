What's new

How South Koreans got so much taller

_NOBODY_

_NOBODY_

SENIOR MEMBER
Jan 6, 2016
2,598
3
5,231
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan

How South Koreans got so much taller



A century ago, humans were quite short. For example, the average South Korean woman was about 4-foot-7, or 142 centimeters, while the average American woman was about 5-foot-2, or 159 centimeters. Humans were fairly short by today’s standards, and that was true throughout nearly all of human history.

But in the past century, human heights have skyrocketed. Globally, humans grew about 3 inches on average, but in South Korea, women grew an astounding 8 inches and men grew 6 inches.

South Korea is a unique example. In the early part of the 20th century, South Korea was a poor and hungry country. But drastic economic growth fueled improved living conditions.

For example, in 1961 the country’s food supply was about 2,100 calories per person; by 2013, each person had about 1,200 additional calories available, according to data from the UN’s Food and Agriculture Organization. UN data also shows that in 1950, about 20 percent of South Korean infants died before age 1, but now it’s about 0.2 percent.

However, South Korea’s improved living conditions are a harsh contrast to North Korea. For half of the 20th century, the south and north were one country. Heights in those two regions were nearly identical. So what happened to human height in North Korea after an authoritarian regime took over and closed off its borders?
 
R

REhorror

FULL MEMBER
Jul 16, 2021
1,739
0
906
Country
Viet Nam
Location
Viet Nam
Hmmm, interesting.

It sounds like a cope but tall human, while aesthetical, isn't good for modern warfare where you need smaller humans that require less food and can fit into vehicles and cover better.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 2, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

beijingwalker
North Korea fires 3 missiles toward Japan, capping unprecedented year of tests
Replies
3
Views
408
REhorror
R
beijingwalker
S Korean defence chief denies Vietnam massacre claims
Replies
1
Views
172
REhorror
R
khansaheeb
South Korea must respond to N.Korea despite its nuclear arms - Yoon
Replies
0
Views
180
khansaheeb
khansaheeb
beijingwalker
Americans Are Shrinking, While Chinese And Koreans Sprout Up
Replies
3
Views
315
Hamartia Antidote
Hamartia Antidote
从八品主簿
South Korea's three major battery manufacturers' market share will decline in 2022, and Chinese manufacturers' share will soar
Replies
4
Views
619
K_Bin_W
K

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom