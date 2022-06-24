How Singapore Got Its Manufacturing Mojo Back

Intel has the lots of best PHDs in the whole world and yet they come near to bankrupt because of corrupt MBAs style management. TSMC uses mostly local graduate from lousy university out of small population pool and beaten Intel like nobody.



I am an engineer. I see big corruption of soul in the entire management layer, which is the result of foreigners flooding.



In the past, and now, everywhere we go except Singapore, the best engineers got promoted to middle level -- even in Intel. In TSMC, Huawei the best engnineers become CEO.



In Singapore, the worst scvm and incompetent got promoted. No competent engineers can be promoted in Singapore.



You can go to any vibrant and top IT firm and they can show you SVP who are extremely high IQ and respected. None in Singapore at this layer and even at 3-4 layer below this hierachy. They are all snake.



I got a CEO who say he cant do without foreigners. I told him you must have promoted incompetent guys as managers. They cant train new graduates.