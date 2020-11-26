What's new

How Singapore fixed its big trash problem

_NOBODY_

_NOBODY_

FULL MEMBER
Jan 6, 2016
927
-9
1,395
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
How Singapore fixed its big trash problem

More than 2 billion tonnes of global waste is generated yearly. By 2050, it’s expected to increase to 3.4 billion tonnes. CNBC’s Nessa Anwar traces the journey of a piece of discarded trash in Singapore to the nation’s only landfill, exploring solutions and the future of the world’s garbage dilemma.


@ghazi52 @araz @The Eagle @The Accountant @That Guy @Irfan Baloch @PanzerKiel @AgNoStiC MuSliM @Imran Khan @PAKISTANFOREVER @waz @Windjammer @WinterFangs @KaiserX @niaz @farok84 @AZADPAKISTAN2009 @MastanKhan @krash @FOOLS_NIGHTMARE @Bilal Khan (Quwa) @Cookie Monster @Bratva @VCheng @Foxtrot Alpha @Rafael @Rafi @Trango Towers @TNT @Indus Pakistan @Falcon26 @Norwegian @LeGenD @Zarvan @Iltutmish @notorious_eagle @Akh1112 @mingle @Dazzler @AZADPAKISTAN2009 @Tipu7 @Hodor @Horus @Ark_Angel @SQ8 @krash @Mangus Ortus Novem @DESERT FIGHTER @Goenitz @jaibi @Areesh @Zibago @ziaulislam @RadarGudumluMuhimmat @UKBengali @SpaceMan18 @KAL-EL @IblinI @TruthSeeker @Beast @vi-va @F-22Raptor @denel @Indos @Abu Dhabi @Philip the Arab @The Raven @The SC
 
Last edited:
Indus Pakistan

Indus Pakistan

ELITE MEMBER
May 7, 2012
19,386
188
56,536
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
_NOBODY_ said:
How Singapore fixed its big trash problem

More than 2 billion tonnes of global waste is generated yearly. By 2050, it’s expected to increase to 3.4 billion tonnes. CNBC’s Nessa Anwar traces the journey of a piece of discarded trash in Singapore to the nation’s only landfill, exploring solutions and the future of the world’s garbage dilemma.


@ghazi52 @araz @The Eagle @The Accountant @That Guy @Irfan Baloch @PanzerKiel @AgNoStiC MuSliM @Imran Khan @PAKISTANFOREVER @waz @Windjammer @WinterFangs @KaiserX @niaz @farok84 @AZADPAKISTAN2009 @MastanKhan @krash @FOOLS_NIGHTMARE @Bilal Khan (Quwa) @Cookie Monster @Bratva @VCheng @Foxtrot Alpha @Rafael @Rafi @Trango Towers @TNT @Indus Pakistan @Falcon26 @Norwegian @LeGenD @Zarvan @Iltutmish @notorious_eagle @Akh1112 @mingle @Dazzler @AZADPAKISTAN2009 @Tipu7 @Hodor @Horus @Ark_Angel @SQ8 @krash @Mangus Ortus Novem @DESERT FIGHTER @Goenitz @jaibi @Areesh @Zibago @ziaulislam @RadarGudumluMuhimmat @UKBengali @SpaceMan18 @KAL-EL @IblinI @TruthSeeker @Beast @vi-va @F-22Raptor @denel @Indos @Abu Dhabi @Philip the Arab @The Raven @The SC
Click to expand...
More impressive is this. Lesson for Pakistan -

  • Singapore did not exist as a country before 1960
  • Singapore is made up of migrant Chinese, migrant Indian Tamils, Malays.
  • What is Singapore's "matlab"?

Yet Singapore is more stable, unified, prosperous then Pakistan. Why?
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 7, Members: 3, Guests: 4)

Similar threads

shanlung
How I got to speak Chinese and able to understand spoken Chinese
Replies
0
Views
194
shanlung
shanlung
Lambada
Submarine Frequently Asked Questions
2
Replies
16
Views
2K
Black Eagle 90
B
C
  • Locked
India Failing to Control Open Defecation Blunts Nations Growth
Replies
4
Views
2K
Awesome
Awesome
sparklingway
Electricity Crisis, Urban Planning, Development and Us
Replies
0
Views
3K
sparklingway
sparklingway
Forrest Griffin
India Failing to Control Open Defecation Blunts Nations Growth
Replies
8
Views
2K
below_freezing
below_freezing

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom