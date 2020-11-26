How Singapore fixed its big trash problem
More than 2 billion tonnes of global waste is generated yearly. By 2050, it’s expected to increase to 3.4 billion tonnes. CNBC’s Nessa Anwar traces the journey of a piece of discarded trash in Singapore to the nation’s only landfill, exploring solutions and the future of the world’s garbage dilemma.
