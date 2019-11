Based on census boundaries, ways of life, and physical characteristics, respectively, three new definitions offer a composite portrait of American suburbia

But America remains a suburban nation,

with the lion’s share of its residents residing in suburbs.

Most Americans live in suburbs.

The vast majority of suburbanites own single-family homes

.

More than 90 percent of suburbanites commute by car.

Suburbs are less dense than cities, but denser than you might think.

Despite rising suburban poverty, suburbs are quite affluent

Median income is higher in the suburbs than in cities: roughly $60,000, compared to $45,000.

The highest median incomes, of more than $70,000, are in outer suburbs.

The suburbs are overwhelmingly white.

The suburbs don’t revolve around children.