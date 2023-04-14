What's new

How should Pakistanis view the Mughals?

Maula Jatt

Maula Jatt

ELITE MEMBER
Jul 24, 2021
9,637
14
14,146
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
I see that some nationalists have divided opinions on Mughals

Pashtuns tribes of Pakistan were clearly in conflict with Mughals- that whole Pashto language of the jinns thing

Punjab I would say it's complicated on one hand we historically celebrated rebellion against the Mughals ( folk Vaar ballods, my grandpa had a collection dk where they at now)

On the other hand a bunch of Mughal Generals, wazirs, prime ministers, asminsitors, governor's came from the region

In my experience muhajjir populace consider Mughals as their own in every sense of the word to the point in the early decades of Pakistan, as a state for Muslims of South Asia we were supposed to be a successor state to the Mughals (like how Russian czars were to the Romans or Byzantines were to the Romans - it's not exactly a new concept but we're a republic not an empire, so I'd discourage people to think along those lines)

What should be the relationship Pakistani state/ people with Mughals
@M. Sarmad @hydrabadi_arab
 
Bilal Khan (Quwa)

Bilal Khan (Quwa)

SENIOR MEMBER
Aug 22, 2016
6,798
95
27,798
Country
Pakistan
Location
Canada
South Asia's Islamic history starts with the Rashidun Caliphate touching Makran.

So, if we stick to our Islamic identity, we don't start nor stop with the Mughals, but go way, way back. In fact, the earliest Islamic dominion to have ruled the regions that made up Pakistan (plus parts of North India and up to Bengal) was the Delhi Sultanate.

Those rulers came from various backgrounds, e.g., Turkic, Persian, etc, but arguably, they did the most to deepen Islam's presence in South Asia (IMO more than the Mughals). The Mughals are part of the wider history, much like the Ummayads, but I'd argue that most of the Muslim identity in South Asia developed during the Delhi Sultanate.
 
K

Kaniska

ELITE MEMBER
Apr 11, 2011
9,210
4
8,474
Country
United States
Location
India
If we could have a good relationship like the US - Canada, then Pakistan should be celebrating the glory and success of Mogul culture and success along with India and BD.

irrespective of our difference, we can not erase history...Each culture and ruler has contributed something or the other to the subcontinent.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 4, Members: 1, Guests: 3)

Similar threads

gwangju.khan
Language & Ethnicity of the Mughals
Replies
9
Views
2K
saltranger
saltranger
K
HISTORY OF INDIAN ART THROUGH FIVE MASTERPIECES Part Five: The Last Mughal Renaissance
Replies
0
Views
522
KedarT
K
B
Sultana, a descendant of the Mughal emperor, wants ownership of the Red Fort
3 4 5 6 7 8
Replies
112
Views
7K
Maira La
Maira La
D
NCERT takes down references to Nehru, Mughals, and Prophet Muhammad
Replies
2
Views
421
OldenWisdom...قول بزرگ
OldenWisdom...قول بزرگ
dexter
How PUNJAB came to dominate the Army
7 8 9 10 11 12
Replies
171
Views
5K
adam256
A

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom