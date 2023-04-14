How should Pakistanis view the Mughals?

I see that some nationalists have divided opinions on MughalsPashtuns tribes of Pakistan were clearly in conflict with Mughals- that whole Pashto language of the jinns thingPunjab I would say it's complicated on one hand we historically celebrated rebellion against the Mughals ( folk Vaar ballods, my grandpa had a collection dk where they at now)On the other hand a bunch of Mughal Generals, wazirs, prime ministers, asminsitors, governor's came from the regionIn my experience muhajjir populace consider Mughals as their own in every sense of the word to the point in the early decades of Pakistan, as a state for Muslims of South Asia we were supposed to be a successor state to the Mughals (like how Russian czars were to the Romans or Byzantines were to the Romans - it's not exactly a new concept but we're a republic not an empire, so I'd discourage people to think along those lines)What should be the relationship Pakistani state/ people with Mughals