Most of us know about latest S400 acquisition by India is certainly a game changer and our Army strategist must be planning to counter this. This hugely effect our attack capability in enemy deep land through Air.The Answer which i came out is "Drone Swarm Technology" Already USA is working on it.This is like killing Elephant with Ababeel and like Ibrahim A.S killed Namrood Big Army with swarm of Mosquitoes.S400 downing one F16 or JF17 can be a big loss but S400 Missile downing a Drone is nothing.So what you guys think about it??