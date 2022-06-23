How severely this new govt has impacted the life of a common civilian

I've paid almost 90k as legal and various other kinds of bank fees so far. My original property documents are in the bank's custody The mortgage deal was signed almost 10 days ago Legal deal was signed through lawyer Property is marked as lien I've paid the initial amount to the construction company to get the work started this week.

This post is to highlight that howthis new govt hasthe life of a common Pakistani.This is my own real story. There is no way for me to convey my disappointment or share my frustration with the concerned authorities in our system so I've decided to share it on PDF to just to make people realize that how badly a common Pakistani is being crushed economically by this regime change.Being from the middle class, I wanted to build my own house. I was fortunate enough to buy to piece of land last year and applied for a subsidized construction loan via one of the private banks in December last year. The bank I chose turned out to be highly unprofessional and incompetent and took 6+ months to approve the case.Long story short, last Friday, I was going to get the pay order of my tranche 1. After a usual delay from the bank, I visited them yesterday just to know that bank has held off all kinds of disbursements indefinitely. It was certainly a shock for me becauseNow it's like a 2+ months process to roll back this mortgage deal, get a NOC from the bank, rolling back the lien status of the property. So now go through this long process of documentation to get my property back on my name without getting any loan.----Everything was in an upward direction in Pakistan before this govt was enforced on us. What a heavy price a common Pakistani is paying for the `Absolutely Not`. May the wrath of GOD be on all those individuals or institutions who conspired against the previous govt and brought Pakistan's economy into a tailspin.----Just like 2 months ago, the price of a Cement bag was Rs. 750 and now it's 1200 and increasing every day. A massive massive price hike and inflation with the same salaries of middle-class Pakistani.What have you done to Pakistan? Mr. Neutral. Why didn't you wait for another year when PTI would be eliminated automatically through general elections.