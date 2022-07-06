What's new

How School Shootings Created A $3.1 Billion Security Industry

_NOBODY_

How School Shootings Created A $3.1 Billion Security Industry


The private security industry that focuses specifically on the education sector had projected revenue of $3.1 billion in 2021, according to research and consulting firm Omdia. The industry is being bolstered by an increase in government funding. The Department of Justice has awarded more than $410 million in grants to schools through the programs created under the STOP School Violence Act of 2018. Watch the video above to learn how much it costs to fortify schools.

 
Abdul Rehman Majeed

How School Shootings Created A $3.1 Billion Security Industry


The private security industry that focuses specifically on the education sector had projected revenue of $3.1 billion in 2021, according to research and consulting firm Omdia. The industry is being bolstered by an increase in government funding. The Department of Justice has awarded more than $410 million in grants to schools through the programs created under the STOP School Violence Act of 2018. Watch the video above to learn how much it costs to fortify schools.
Defund the police campaign also helps.
 
Race war is coming to America soon between Libs/Antifa/Woke vs right wingers/proud boys/nazis. The closer US gets to 2040 the more the country erupts into chaos because thats the year whites will be minorities in US. Mental illness has already destroyed an entire generation of Americans just look at those low IQ US trolls on this forum who are 45yrs old living in mums basements. US will always be number 1 in the world in internet trolls and incels thats for sure!
 

