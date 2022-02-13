What's new

How save is Pakistan for western tourists?

Apollon

Apollon

Sep 27, 2021
Just a general question because i love to travel the world and i know Pakistan has amazing mountains to see. How save would you say is Pakistan for a european guy to visit? Are there areas you would say are absolute no go? Are there areas you say are completly save?
 
Englishman

Englishman

Jun 7, 2016
Apollon said:
Just a general question because i love to travel the world and i know Pakistan has amazing mountains to see. How save would you say is Pakistan for a european guy to visit? Are there areas you would say are absolute no go? Are there areas you say are completly save?
Safe

Just don't say anything against Islam

Lots of videos on YouTube on travelling to Pakistan and they are mostly positive. Here is an example

 
_NOBODY_

_NOBODY_

Jan 6, 2016
Apollon said:
Just a general question because i love to travel the world and i know Pakistan has amazing mountains to see. How save would you say is Pakistan for a european guy to visit? Are there areas you would say are absolute no go? Are there areas you say are completly save?
Wherever you go just make sure that you go with a proper tour guide. If you want to explore mountains then you will be going to Gilgit-Baltistan and Skardu and both of these places are very safe. You may want to avoid Balochistan and tribal areas and if you plan on visiting Balochistan and tribal areas then make sure that you are going with a tour guide. Are you only interested in exploring mountains?
 
Apollon

Apollon

Sep 27, 2021
_NOBODY_ said:
Wherever you go just make sure that you go with a proper tour guide. If you want to explore mountains then you will be going to Gilgit-Baltistan and Skardu and both of these places are very safe. You may want to avoid Balochistan and tribal areas and if you plan on visiting Balochistan and tribal areas then make sure that you are going with a tour guide. Are you only interested in exploring mountains?
I did Egypt last December and we had our own guide and also did visit non tourist areas. I always wanted also visit the india area but i find India rather repulsive (sorry but its just not my thing...).

Im mostly interested in nature stuff and not so much in big cities.

I know pakistan has propably not that much tourism i guess but best would be mountains, nature and high level hotel.
 
_NOBODY_

_NOBODY_

Jan 6, 2016
Apollon said:
I did Egypt last December and we had our own guide and also did visit non tourist areas. I always wanted also visit the india area but i find India rather repulsive (sorry but its just not my thing...).

Im mostly interested in nature stuff and not so much in big cities.

I know pakistan has propably not that much tourism i guess but best would be mountains, nature and high level hotel.
Aesterix

Aesterix

Jan 26, 2021
Pakistan has tens of millions of internal tourists . The country doesn't really need foreign tourism.
If its a public holiday, just go and see any tourist spot and you will find it full.
 
dBSPL

dBSPL

Mar 2, 2018
It is not to criticizing Apollon, but the fact that the average eastern European asks this question(general safety concern) may shows that there is such a negative general perception about Pakistan. Metropolises may have some problems due to their cosmopolitan nature, but especially people who are interested in nature tourism, it is very difficult to see anything other than the hospitality and smiling face of local people in any Muslim country.

I think the Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation needs to engage in promotional activities that will break this false perception. There are very few people who do not know that they already have a unique natural beautiness.
 

