How save is Pakistan for western tourists?

It is not to criticizing Apollon, but the fact that the average eastern European asks this question(general safety concern) may shows that there is such a negative general perception about Pakistan. Metropolises may have some problems due to their cosmopolitan nature, but especially people who are interested in nature tourism, it is very difficult to see anything other than the hospitality and smiling face of local people in any Muslim country.



I think the Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation needs to engage in promotional activities that will break this false perception. There are very few people who do not know that they already have a unique natural beautiness.