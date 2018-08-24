/ Register

How Sanctions can make Iran stronger !!!!

Discussion in 'Iranian Defence Forum' started by SubWater, Aug 24, 2018

    SubWater

    SubWater FULL MEMBER

    First of all I suggest everybody read bellow BOOK
    http://www.***.com/file/hk27799bxo135jp/The_Art_of_Sanctions-irpublicpolicy.pdf/file

    Above book written by Richard Nephew, influential guy in Iran sanctions.

    First, big part of sanctions are psychological, So both of Iran policy makers and people must be ready to not affect from American psychological wars and if sanctions become habit for Iranian the effect of sanction would fail.

    I bring one example from book(p103) to show how American policy makers failed to achieve their goals and how sanctions can help Iran to be more independent from world.

    And now in 2018, Iran is self sufficient in Benzine production.
    In recent years Iran built and localized Refinery building such as : Persian gulf star Refinery, the biggest in its kind in world with production of high quality Benzine.
    http://www.tehrantimes.com/news/425889/Persian-Gulf-Star-Refinery-s-daily-output-hits-26m-liters
     
    SubWater

    SubWater FULL MEMBER

    please write mediafire instead of three star in the book link
     
    Indus Pakistan

    Indus Pakistan PDF THINK TANK: CONSULTANT

    No they can't. Being cut off from the world economy or having to be weiged down by a heavy fine when dealing with the world economy does not make you stronger. It just penalizes you.
     
    war&peace

    war&peace ELITE MEMBER

    Iran has to clear the dust of doubt around it and establish good relations with its neighbours that's the only way Iran can get away even from US sanctions.
     
