How Sanctions can make Iran stronger !!!!

First of all I suggest everybody read bellow BOOK http://www.***.com/file/hk27799bxo135jp/The_Art_of_Sanctions-irpublicpolicy.pdf/file Above book written by Richard Nephew, influential guy in Iran sanctions. First, big part of sanctions are psychological, So both of Iran policy makers and people must be ready to not affect from American psychological wars and if sanctions become habit for Iranian the effect of sanction would fail. I bring one example from book(p103) to show how American policy makers failed to achieve their goals and how sanctions can help Iran to be more independent from world. And now in 2018, Iran is self sufficient in Benzine production. In recent years Iran built and localized Refinery building such as : Persian gulf star Refinery, the biggest in its kind in world with production of high quality Benzine. http://www.tehrantimes.com/news/425889/Persian-Gulf-Star-Refinery-s-daily-output-hits-26m-liters