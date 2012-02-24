What's new

How Safe Is It To Live In China? China VS The World!

How Safe Is It To Live In China? China VS The World!
Is it safe to live and travel within China? Expats and locals talk about their experience living within the country and make a comparison of security between their home countries and Communist China.

How safe is China compared to the rest of the world? In recent years, China has been the protagonist of thousands of headlines around the world, but it is especially so now, having been the cradle of the pandemic in the middle of a trade war with the United States.

Based on the headlines in the Western media, it seems that China is the evil villain we once saw in the Rocky movies, and there are even people who see America as the protector.

Therefore, it is not strange that people believe that living in China is dangerous, that they live oppressed under the bonds of communism, or that people live in miserable conditions, which causes high levels of insecurity. What is the reality that lives in China today? Let's hit the streets to find out!

 
No thieves, no robbery, no fear of going out however late at night, foreigners compare how safe China is with their own countries, Mexico, Spain, France... China wins hands down.

Where asked where the most dangerous place in China, " where there are foreigners". A foreign girl replied.
Foreign girls so much enjoy living in China, free of fear and safety worries are the most important part of it.
 
40 journalists killed in India, 198 serious attacks in last five years, finds study

40 journalists killed in India, 198 serious attacks in last five years, finds study

Free press – the fourth pillar of democracy – sounds powerful. However, in the last few years, it has become more and more dangerous to be a journalist in India. A report called ‘Getting Away with Murder’ by journalists Geeta Seshu and Urvashi Sarkar on attacks on journalists in the last five...
India ‘3rd most dangerous’ nation for journalists after Iraq and Syria
India ‘3rd most dangerous’ nation for journalists after Iraq and Syria

The murders of journalists Rajdeo Ranjan in Bihar and Akhilesh Pratap Singh in Jharkhand within 24 hours of each other confirmed a 2015 international report that named India among the three most dangerous countries for media personnel.
