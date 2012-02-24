How Safe Is It To Live In China? China VS The World!

Is it safe to live and travel within China? Expats and locals talk about their experience living within the country and make a comparison of security between their home countries and Communist China.How safe is China compared to the rest of the world? In recent years, China has been the protagonist of thousands of headlines around the world, but it is especially so now, having been the cradle of the pandemic in the middle of a trade war with the United States.Based on the headlines in the Western media, it seems that China is the evil villain we once saw in the Rocky movies, and there are even people who see America as the protector.Therefore, it is not strange that people believe that living in China is dangerous, that they live oppressed under the bonds of communism, or that people live in miserable conditions, which causes high levels of insecurity. What is the reality that lives in China today? Let's hit the streets to find out!