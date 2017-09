The big takeaway from Pakistan’s diplomatic initiative was to elicit instant support from Russia, said a senior foreign office official, who gave a rare insight into how Islamabad managed to take Moscow on board.



The official, who agreed to speak on condition of anonymity, told The Express Tribune that Pakistan approached Russia immediately after Trump made his Afghan strategy speech.

“We informed them (Russia) through diplomatic channels that Pakistan needs their support at this critical juncture,” the official revealed.



On Pakistan request, Russia agreed to show solidarity with Islamabad. The official’s account reveals an unprecedented level of cooperation between two countries which had remained rivals at the peak of the cold war.

“This is just a start. You would see more such manoeuvres in the coming weeks,” the official said while claiming that contrary to public perception, Pakistan was not sitting idle amid the evolving regional situation.

According to the foreign office spokesperson, those visits yielded ‘positive results’ as consensus had been achieved that solution to Afghan’s lingering conflict could only be found through political processes and not through the use of force.