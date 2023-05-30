How rural Hui Muslims celebrate Eid in their village in Yunnan province bordering Vietnam, some riot just happened in this village

It's nothing more than a land dispute between the local government and villagers which happens all the time everywhere in China, even in Beijing I witnessed dozens of similar protests, not violent though, and the western and Indian media now are trying to spin a lie around this incident to make it sound like something else and not what it really is.



From this very recent video of this Muslim village community during Eid 2023, do they look like they are being oppressed and sad at all?



The first part of the video was filmed in the author's sister's home, most Han Chinese at their age don't have siblings due to the one child policy, but that policy was only imposed on the Han Chinese, ethnic minorities were exempted from that policy, that's why you find them with many siblings, don't be surprised.