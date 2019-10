How robots are revolutionising China's firework factories



Oct 16, 2019



At some factories in the central province of Hunan, which is home to the world's largest firework production base, more than 90 per cent of workers have lost their jobs over the past three years, according to a report released by the provincial government.



But with support from the central government - in the form of funding and approval for factory tests- the breakthrough was made.According to the Hunan government's report, the province now has 10 automated production lines.Lei said that with the help of government support, even smaller producers were now able to adopt the new technology by renting the robots for a relatively small fee.Zhan Fengbin, a manager at the Jinlilai Fireworks company in Liling, Hunan, said that at first, he doubted the robots would be as good as humans at making fireworks and firecrackers, as experience had always been key to the process.But after running some tests and making some adjustments to the machines they were "working like a charm", he said."And now the burden of the safety risk has been lifted from my shoulders I smile a lot more."One of the hardest challenges for the developers was teaching the robots how to bake and shape the gunpowder, which first has to be moistened so it can be moulded into balls and then dried thoroughly.In the past, the process was done by hand by only the most experienced workers, but the machines have now taken over.Robots also carry the explosives from one location to another and insert fuses into the firing tubes - a job that once demanded the dexterity of delicate fingers.But the biggest challenge, Lei said, was making sure the metallic workers did not give off sparks or produce too much static electricity, either of which could spark a blast."We solved the problem by making some design changes and using different materials," he said. "Even if there is an explosion, we also have barriers to contain it so that none of the other machines are affected."Lei said his company had no intention of replacing all of its human employees, as they were still necessary for some tasks, like carrying out quality inspections. About 10 people still worked on each production line, he said.But if labour costs continued to rise, they too would go, he said."Technology is ready [to replace them]," he said.