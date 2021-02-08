What's new

How reliable is Willow TV for watching cricket in USA/Canada?

How reliable is Willow TV for watching cricket in USA/Canada?
I wanted to subscribe to watch the Pakistan vs SA series, but read many complaints about them on BBB (Better Business Bureau). So I decided not to give them my credit card since they make it extremely difficult to unsubscribe.

Same thing mentioned on wikipedia

Willow has been the subject of complaints about immoral billing practices, including making it impossible to unsubscribe through the website or app, and ignoring repeated emails requesting cancellations.
What has been your experience like watching cricket on Willow TV?
 
