How reliable is Willow TV for watching cricket in USA/Canada?
I wanted to subscribe to watch the Pakistan vs SA series, but read many complaints about them on BBB (Better Business Bureau). So I decided not to give them my credit card since they make it extremely difficult to unsubscribe.
Same thing mentioned on wikipedia
Willow TV
Live Cricket, Cricket Live Streaming, Cricket highlights, Cricket Videos, Willow HD - Willow TV
www.willow.tv
Willow TV International, Inc. | Complaints | Better Business Bureau® Profile
View customer complaints of Willow TV International, Inc., BBB helps resolve disputes with the services or products a business provides.
www.bbb.org
What has been your experience like watching cricket on Willow TV?