How regional connectivity & groupings boost Bangladesh economy
Bangladesh's economy is growing despite pandemic and greater integration with regional and sub-regional blocs will boost exports and further accelerate economic growth.
Greater integration with regional and sub-regional blocs – BBIN, the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, and the Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation (BIMSTEC) will help accelerate the access of Bangladeshi products into their markets and facilitate regional cooperation on a n ..
Read more at:
https://economictimes.indiatimes.co...ofinterest&utm_medium=text&utm_campaign=cppst
Bangladesh's economy is growing despite pandemic and greater integration with regional and sub-regional blocs will boost exports and further accelerate economic growth.
Greater integration with regional and sub-regional blocs – BBIN, the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, and the Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation (BIMSTEC) will help accelerate the access of Bangladeshi products into their markets and facilitate regional cooperation on a n ..
Read more at:
https://economictimes.indiatimes.co...ofinterest&utm_medium=text&utm_campaign=cppst