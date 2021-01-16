fallstuff said: How regional connectivity & groupings boost Bangladesh economy







Bangladesh's economy is growing despite pandemic and greater integration with regional and sub-regional blocs will boost exports and further accelerate economic growth.



Greater integration with regional and sub-regional blocs – BBIN, the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, and the Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation (BIMSTEC) will help accelerate the access of Bangladeshi products into their markets and facilitate regional cooperation on a n ..



Read more at:

https://economictimes.indiatimes.co...ofinterest&utm_medium=text&utm_campaign=cppst Bangladesh's economy is growing despite pandemic and greater integration with regional and sub-regional blocs will boost exports and further accelerate economic growth.Greater integration with regional and sub-regional blocs – BBIN, the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, and the Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation (BIMSTEC) will help accelerate the access of Bangladeshi products into their markets and facilitate regional cooperation on a n ..Read more at: Click to expand...

Another article sponsored by Godi Media....we need "regional connectivity" like a bullet in the head, except maybe with trustable folks like those in Pakistan.The only "" Bangladesh will benefit from are FTA's with ASEAN, China, Korea and Japan.India is the last country we should trade with.The only beneficiary of trade with Bangladesh for the last fifty years was "Faida-Lootney-Wallah Indian Banya".Time to put a stop to it.