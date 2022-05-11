How realistic is the possibility of import of crude or wheat from russia?

People here are speaking on top of their lungs that IK got a good deal from russia, however no MOU was ever signed, it's all based on what he said.
Moving forward if we do import crude from russia during deranged international political environment(russia ukraine war), how will if affect our:
Exports to the USA( Major Export partner)
Exports to EU
GSP+ status
SA and UAE response
IMF response
FATF decision
Personally i don't think we can afford to import anything from russia. Heck we can't even import shit from iran who's our neighbour and we want to import stuff from russia which is technically at war with the entire west.
Anyone here who says we should give the middle finger to the US, just look at how our economy is free falling because we are delaying the inevitable IMF program.
Unfortunately overseas pakistani want to reform pakistan through extreme measures via bankruptcy or civil war while they sip Starbucks abroad.
