How realistic is the possibility of import of crude or wheat from russia?

Waterboy said: People here are speaking on top of their lungs that IK got a good deal from russia, however no MOU was ever signed, it's all based on what he said.



Moving forward if we do import crude from russia during deranged international political environment(russia ukraine war), how will if affect our:



Exports to the USA( Major Export partner)

Exports to EU

GSP+ status

SA and UAE response

IMF response

FATF decision



Personally i don't think we can afford to import anything from russia. Heck we can't even import shit from iran who's our neighbour and we want to import stuff from russia which is technically at war with the entire west.



Anyone here who says we should give the middle finger to the US, just look at how our economy is free falling because we are delaying the inevitable IMF program.



Unfortunately overseas pakistani want to reform pakistan through extreme measures via bankruptcy or civil war while they sip Starbucks abroad. Click to expand...

Thinker3 said: India is importing oil from Russia and they even import oil from Iran, no one lift eyebrows, our problem is we are too afraid like a subservient slave.

The world is not what it was like 20 years ago, there is a new world order on the horizon, the hegemony of west has been challenged by China and Russia.

If West has problem with Pakistan importing anything from Russia they should engage with Pakistan with respect rather than dictate us like we are their slaves. US just removed IK instead of having talks on equal level, this shows the amount of control US has over Pakistan. Click to expand...

I agree. Iran built its side of the pipeline whilst Pakistan is pretending not to see it. This is treacherous behaviour. It cost Iran billions, they wouldn't have built it without guarantees from Pakistan that they will also build there side. Importing Gas/oil from Russia lol. One call from Sheikh Al Saud made IK not attend Malaysian conference and people here are thinking IK would have done wonders regarding Russia.If I was a foreign nation I would never trust Pakistan. What if tomorrow Pakistan betrays China or Turkey? These leaders have sold their souls to the devilGood post. It shows whos a coward. Iran is our neighbour, we should be importing oil/gas from them, in return give them food or whatever they need. We don't need to deal in Usa dollars. If it was India instead of Pakistan, they would have been great allies, oil/gas pipelines to everything else.People are asking if Pakistan has any gas or oil. What if we did and Usa or Saudia ring up and saying no drilling allowed because we don't want you to become independent. Our leaders will bow down straight away.We have so much water and floods in Pakistan. Why not build 1000s of small, medium to large dams, create electricity and bring in electric bikes, cycles, Rukshus, Buses. Reduce oil and gas bills but again it all takes one phone call.