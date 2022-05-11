What's new

How realistic is the possibility of import of crude or wheat from russia?

Waterboy

Waterboy

FULL MEMBER
Dec 19, 2014
416
0
950
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
People here are speaking on top of their lungs that IK got a good deal from russia, however no MOU was ever signed, it's all based on what he said.

Moving forward if we do import crude from russia during deranged international political environment(russia ukraine war), how will if affect our:

Exports to the USA( Major Export partner)
Exports to EU
GSP+ status
SA and UAE response
IMF response
FATF decision

Personally i don't think we can afford to import anything from russia. Heck we can't even import shit from iran who's our neighbour and we want to import stuff from russia which is technically at war with the entire west.

Anyone here who says we should give the middle finger to the US, just look at how our economy is free falling because we are delaying the inevitable IMF program.

Unfortunately overseas pakistani want to reform pakistan through extreme measures via bankruptcy or civil war while they sip Starbucks abroad.
 
Waterboy

Waterboy

FULL MEMBER
Dec 19, 2014
416
0
950
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Can someone please also share on how we can refine the ural crude, how much investment that would require and what are the future implications of such a move?

Asimzranger said:
Depends on our establishment and if Imran khan becomes pm then this possibility raises to greater then 50%.
Click to expand...
How will it affecf all of our other aspects? Like trade with EU and US?

Or are we willing to jeopardise increase in exports to import cheaper petroleum.
 
Asimzranger

Asimzranger

SENIOR MEMBER
Oct 6, 2016
2,271
-1
5,296
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Waterboy said:
Can someone please also share on how we can refine the ural crude, how much investment that would require and what are the future implications of such a move?


How will it affecf all of our other aspects? Like trade with EU and US?

Or are we willing to jeopardise increase in exports to import cheaper petroleum.
Click to expand...
If our establishment agrees, and if we push for a lobby i am sure this along with Tapi Pipe line will get resolve but this all depends on balls of establishment like we did nuclear test its time to have policy which is Pakistan first.
 
T

Thinker3

FULL MEMBER
Jan 26, 2022
373
0
667
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
India is importing oil from Russia and they even import oil from Iran, no one lift eyebrows, our problem is we are too afraid like a subservient slave.
The world is not what it was like 20 years ago, there is a new world order on the horizon, the hegemony of west has been challenged by China and Russia.
If West has problem with Pakistan importing anything from Russia they should engage with Pakistan with respect rather than dictate us like we are their slaves. US just removed IK instead of having talks on equal level, this shows the amount of control US has over Pakistan.
 
SD 10

SD 10

SENIOR MEMBER
Sep 27, 2019
2,081
0
2,436
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Waterboy said:
Can someone please also share on how we can refine the ural crude, how much investment that would require and what are the future implications of such a move?


How will it affecf all of our other aspects? Like trade with EU and US?

Or are we willing to jeopardise increase in exports to import cheaper petroleum.
Click to expand...
rest of the world do trade too why are we pakistanis so cautious like if we do this than this would happen! we will see what happens after we avail this opportunity, first there is a great opportunity at hand!
 
Zaki

Zaki

SENIOR MODERATOR
Oct 20, 2008
20,155
19
23,918
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
1) I think no deal was offered

2) if it's offered then we should still not buy it under the present circumstances. It is not worth risking your entire collapsed economy to get 30% discount from crude oil
 
S

Silverblaze

SENIOR MEMBER
Nov 25, 2012
2,636
3
3,452
Country
Pakistan
Location
Canada
Issue is neither technical nor monetary it is purely political. Pakistan accepted China in 49 and maintained that recognition through out the korean war when China was at war with half the united nations a strikingly similarity to russian invasion of ukraine. Pakistan even refused to send troops to korea.

Pakistan played both sides and got military aid from the US and some military hardware from China. Yes mistakes were made in 62 but overall Pakistan was never this downtrodden as it is today.

Pak establishment just does not wish to negotiate with US and is happy to toe the line.
 
P

Patriot forever

SENIOR MEMBER
Jun 2, 2020
3,280
5
7,086
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Zaki said:
1) I think no deal was offered

2) if it's offered then we should still not buy it under the present circumstances. It is not worth risking your entire collapsed economy to get 30% discount from crude oil
Click to expand...

With all due respect sir seriously you are a senior moderator.

You need to read up on things before posting.

You are dead wrong again.

1) The arrangement was for an oil swap agreement. We get the crude which our refineries can process.
2) Long term LNG contraxt at discount aswell.
3) Wheat on 30% discount.

We were supposed to receive first shipment in April.

This package is by no means to be ignored. It would have saved us at least a few billion dollars / annum. You don't get such opportunities often, and this is not grocery shopping we are talking about its crude/LNG and wheat we are talking about and such deals are unheard of.
 
Last edited:
-blitzkrieg-

-blitzkrieg-

SENIOR MEMBER
Mar 1, 2015
4,651
2
5,555
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Waterboy said:
People here are speaking on top of their lungs that IK got a good deal from russia, however no MOU was ever signed, it's all based on what he said.

Moving forward if we do import crude from russia during deranged international political environment(russia ukraine war), how will if affect our:

Exports to the USA( Major Export partner)
Exports to EU
GSP+ status
SA and UAE response
IMF response
FATF decision

Personally i don't think we can afford to import anything from russia. Heck we can't even import shit from iran who's our neighbour and we want to import stuff from russia which is technically at war with the entire west.

Anyone here who says we should give the middle finger to the US, just look at how our economy is free falling because we are delaying the inevitable IMF program.

Unfortunately overseas pakistani want to reform pakistan through extreme measures via bankruptcy or civil war while they sip Starbucks abroad.
Click to expand...
You are a beggar.. you dont even need to think about "choices".Remove the word possibilities from your dictionary.
 
Waterboy

Waterboy

FULL MEMBER
Dec 19, 2014
416
0
950
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
@nor
Patriot forever said:
With all due respect sir seriously you are a senior moderator.

You need to read up on things before posting.

You are dead wrong again.

1) The arrangement was for an oil swap agreement. We get the crude which our refineries can process.
2) Long term LNG contraxt at discount aswell.
3) Wheat on 30% discount.

We were supposed to receive first shipment in April.

This package is by no means to be ignored. It would have saved us at least a few billion dollars / annum.
Click to expand...
The problem is you're just looking at it with one lens. You don't realise the west would kill our other financing option if we opted for the deal.
 
Azadkashmir

Azadkashmir

BANNED
Nov 10, 2012
8,044
0
10,004
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
Waterboy said:
People here are speaking on top of their lungs that IK got a good deal from russia, however no MOU was ever signed, it's all based on what he said.

Moving forward if we do import crude from russia during deranged international political environment(russia ukraine war), how will if affect our:

Exports to the USA( Major Export partner)
Exports to EU
GSP+ status
SA and UAE response
IMF response
FATF decision

Personally i don't think we can afford to import anything from russia. Heck we can't even import shit from iran who's our neighbour and we want to import stuff from russia which is technically at war with the entire west.

Anyone here who says we should give the middle finger to the US, just look at how our economy is free falling because we are delaying the inevitable IMF program.

Unfortunately overseas pakistani want to reform pakistan through extreme measures via bankruptcy or civil war while they sip Starbucks abroad.
Click to expand...

sip starbucks ? bankrupted by pakistanis ppl in pak who sipping whiskey.
it easier to be extreme in pak than in west we dont own farms to grow our own food or get water from well. so we are less independent.
 
PakAlp

PakAlp

FULL MEMBER
Sep 27, 2007
1,917
1
3,044
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
Waterboy said:
People here are speaking on top of their lungs that IK got a good deal from russia, however no MOU was ever signed, it's all based on what he said.

Moving forward if we do import crude from russia during deranged international political environment(russia ukraine war), how will if affect our:

Exports to the USA( Major Export partner)
Exports to EU
GSP+ status
SA and UAE response
IMF response
FATF decision

Personally i don't think we can afford to import anything from russia. Heck we can't even import shit from iran who's our neighbour and we want to import stuff from russia which is technically at war with the entire west.

Anyone here who says we should give the middle finger to the US, just look at how our economy is free falling because we are delaying the inevitable IMF program.

Unfortunately overseas pakistani want to reform pakistan through extreme measures via bankruptcy or civil war while they sip Starbucks abroad.
Click to expand...
I agree. Iran built its side of the pipeline whilst Pakistan is pretending not to see it. This is treacherous behaviour. It cost Iran billions, they wouldn't have built it without guarantees from Pakistan that they will also build there side. Importing Gas/oil from Russia lol. One call from Sheikh Al Saud made IK not attend Malaysian conference and people here are thinking IK would have done wonders regarding Russia.

If I was a foreign nation I would never trust Pakistan. What if tomorrow Pakistan betrays China or Turkey? These leaders have sold their souls to the devil

Thinker3 said:
India is importing oil from Russia and they even import oil from Iran, no one lift eyebrows, our problem is we are too afraid like a subservient slave.
The world is not what it was like 20 years ago, there is a new world order on the horizon, the hegemony of west has been challenged by China and Russia.
If West has problem with Pakistan importing anything from Russia they should engage with Pakistan with respect rather than dictate us like we are their slaves. US just removed IK instead of having talks on equal level, this shows the amount of control US has over Pakistan.
Click to expand...
Good post. It shows whos a coward. Iran is our neighbour, we should be importing oil/gas from them, in return give them food or whatever they need. We don't need to deal in Usa dollars. If it was India instead of Pakistan, they would have been great allies, oil/gas pipelines to everything else.

People are asking if Pakistan has any gas or oil. What if we did and Usa or Saudia ring up and saying no drilling allowed because we don't want you to become independent. Our leaders will bow down straight away.

We have so much water and floods in Pakistan. Why not build 1000s of small, medium to large dams, create electricity and bring in electric bikes, cycles, Rukshus, Buses. Reduce oil and gas bills but again it all takes one phone call.
 
Last edited:
P

Patriot forever

SENIOR MEMBER
Jun 2, 2020
3,280
5
7,086
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Waterboy said:
@nor

The problem is you're just looking at it with one lens. You don't realise the west would kill our other financing option if we opted for the deal.
Click to expand...

We are talking about something much more valuable than GSP+ status.

Your mode of thinking is similar to some people who said ' Ohh Saudi Arabia is going to send all our expats back'.

That's now how it works, especially when the package is via a 3rd country.

It's never a 1 and 0 game.
 
PakAlp

PakAlp

FULL MEMBER
Sep 27, 2007
1,917
1
3,044
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
Patriot forever said:
With all due respect sir seriously you are a senior moderator.

You need to read up on things before posting.

You are dead wrong again.

1) The arrangement was for an oil swap agreement. We get the crude which our refineries can process.
2) Long term LNG contraxt at discount aswell.
3) Wheat on 30% discount.

We were supposed to receive first shipment in April.

This package is by no means to be ignored. It would have saved us at least a few billion dollars / annum. You don't get such opportunities often, and this is not grocery shopping we are talking about its crude/LNG and wheat we are talking about and such deals are unheard of.
Click to expand...
Fantastic deal. Russia would have invested in Pakistan through Gwadar or Cpec aswell.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 0, Guests: 3)

Similar threads

INDIAPOSITIVE
In a first,Turkey Orders 50,000 Tonnes of Wheat from India
Replies
3
Views
208
Sulman Badshah
Sulman Badshah
Tai Hai Chen
Russia doubles fossil fuel revenues since invasion of Ukraine began
Replies
3
Views
125
Beast
B
Indos
The economic impact of Russian invasion
2
Replies
27
Views
1K
Indos
Indos
RoYaL~GuJJaR
Indian Oil Corporation buys 3 million barrels of Russian crude at deep discount
Replies
0
Views
267
RoYaL~GuJJaR
RoYaL~GuJJaR
B
Sanctions on Russia, Belarus: Bangladesh’s potash import line disrupted
Replies
1
Views
167
bluesky
B

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom