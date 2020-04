America is a "nation" founded upon genocide and built through slavery. Stolen land built by stolen people. It's a disgusting criminal Nazi state whose goal is the maximization of wealth and power for its ruling robber baron dynastic famlies. Where it excels is its perception management. The phrases you are all so familiar with (liberal democracy, "all white are created equal", American dream) and images on your tv (happy Americans living in giant glitzy apartments while working as a coffee barista) prevent you from seeing the reality.

Click to expand...