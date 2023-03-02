How PTI managed Economic Crisis in his time?

fisher1 said:







I tell my friends to abandon elections because there’s no difference between either of them. Remittance isn’t any achievement of the govt, it’s just expats sending money to Pakistan. GDP growth also doesn’t tell the whole story because PTI had negative gdp growth then it bounced back because it was down so long



Pakistan GDP Annual Growth Rate - 2022 Data - 2023 Forecast - 1952-2021 Historical The gross domestic product of Pakistan expanded by 3.94 percent in 2021, following a 0.47 percent contraction in the previous year. GDP Annual Growth Rate in Pakistan averaged 4.79 percent from 1952 until 2021, reaching an all time high of 10.22 percent in 1954 and a record low of -1.80 percent...

The real criteria is which party has reduced loans or paid off loans. That’s what it boils down to.

Pakistan Total External Debt - 2022 Data - 2023 Forecast - 2002-2021 Historical External Debt in Pakistan decreased to 126345 USD Million in the fourth quarter of 2022 from 126914 USD Million in the third quarter of 2022. External Debt in Pakistan averaged 68252.72 USD Million from 2002 until 2022, reaching an all time high of 130632.00 USD Million in the fourth quarter of...

You can take loans after loans and show good gdp, good economic indicators but that’s all fake, isn’t it? The real indicator is how deep you’re in loans. I don’t see PTI bringing that graph down rather exponentially making it jump. And one of the reasons I voted Ik was because he promised death before he would take loans and I thought nobody can make such a big promise if they weren’t serious. Finally! Some progress. Glad we established that.I tell my friends to abandon elections because there’s no difference between either of them. Remittance isn’t any achievement of the govt, it’s just expats sending money to Pakistan. GDP growth also doesn’t tell the whole story because PTI had negative gdp growth then it bounced back because it was down so longThe real criteria is which party has reduced loans or paid off loans. That’s what it boils down to.You can take loans after loans and show good gdp, good economic indicators but that’s all fake, isn’t it? The real indicator is how deep you’re in loans. I don’t see PTI bringing that graph down rather exponentially making it jump. And one of the reasons I voted Ik was because he promised death before he would take loans and I thought nobody can make such a big promise if they weren’t serious. Click to expand...

Waterboy said: GDP growth is not a measure of economy. That 5.9% GDP growth is part of the boom and bust cycle where we subsidize imports and consumption based GDP grows. Eventually we have a large trade deficit and we have another economic crisis.



We run towards the IMF with the tail between our legs, devaluing the currency and unleashing new waves of unprecedented inflation. Impose more indirect taxation, give amnesty schemes and subsidize industries of seths.



Rinse and repeat. Literally whether it's PTI or PMLN it's a clusterfuck because no one actually wants to structurally change the system. Even PTI doesn't have an economic policy and shuakat tarin is in the same league as dar.



jo marzi kursi par ajai, hawai loray hi lagnai hain Click to expand...

Wrong, pti worked on remittance specially overseas pakistani are assets and make huge impact Roshan digital account is example of pti works on remittance. Dollar is what we need better to have as remittance rather taking more loansWe have grown from $24 Billion to $30 Billion in exports that is progress if not then what is? pti also set target to take it to $37 Billion by 2022-2023Imran khan made promise in 2013 while pakistan almost bankrupt by 2018 due to dar used all our reserves just like he did now but people are now well aware "Shaour" is what imran khan has given to the nation and its a big gift.You should see his 2018 august video with arshad sharif interview on ary before he was going to take oath he said we have to go imf now no money left by pmln. before going to imf he tried to manage loan from other as well saudia, china so that can manage negotiation with imf took him 3-4 monthsidher udher na ghomao why pmln never worked on exports? they made our country based on import and kept cutting down our exports.All nawaz cared and talk in meeting was nihari pai non serious guy love with food this is what a cabinet guy said when he was there in the meeting with nawaz.