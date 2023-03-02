How PTI managed Economic Crisis in his time?

Reserves $16 Billion>IMF loan
>Saudi loan
>Loan loan loan
> Zero development projects
Mughl e Azam = mey prices control karne k lye mughl e Azam nahi bana
Difference this time is no country is willing to give us loans because they know this government is short lived.
PDM puppets decided to take the suicide mission for I don’t know why, probably blackmailed that they would be exposed. Everyone with half a brain knew that IK govt ouster was a favour upon him and breathing a new life into his politics. I just don’t know why PDM agreed to this suicide.
As i said pmln supporter are enemy of pakistan
when did I say you are supporter of pmln here i said as i said pmln supporter are the enemy of pakistan and same goes to ppp supportersThis is why I will not engage with you. Stop lying, and have some honesty. The only party I ever supported was PTI and IK is the only person I voted for. I have told you this before but you keep making lies.
I have pmln supporter friends in my circle i always tell them support the govt who increase our exports, remittance, reserves and if pmln does that i will support them too on this.
GDP growth is not a measure of economy. That 5.9% GDP growth is part of the boom and bust cycle where we subsidize imports and consumption based GDP grows. Eventually we have a large trade deficit and we have another economic crisis.Reserves $16 Billion
exports $30 Billion
remittance $29 Billion
GDP 5.9%
You dont have stats nor you are interested in learning due to obivious reason. If you have stats come and post otherwise your words would be just words due to your political hate towards imran khan thats call bughz
Dams are not development projects but metro lahore train development where pmln took loan of $1.6 billion and every year for 12 years $40 million as interest would be added and are now running on subsidies total $2.3 Billion this train cost with zero $ return earning and will run for ever on subsidy. Sherrrrrr, visionnn
As i said pmln supporter are enemy of pakistan and ever wonder why no country willing to give loan? because they are not blind and can see this govt is corrupt and second Dar manipulation and lies to Imf keeoing dollar 225 by burning reserves like in 2018. You cant fool ppl all the time.
Wrong, pti worked on remittance specially overseas pakistani are assets and make huge impact Roshan digital account is example of pti works on remittance. Dollar is what we need better to have as remittance rather taking more loansFinally! Some progress. Glad we established that.
I tell my friends to abandon elections because there’s no difference between either of them. Remittance isn’t any achievement of the govt, it’s just expats sending money to Pakistan. GDP growth also doesn’t tell the whole story because PTI had negative gdp growth then it bounced back because it was down so long
Pakistan GDP Annual Growth Rate - 2022 Data - 2023 Forecast - 1952-2021 HistoricalThe gross domestic product of Pakistan expanded by 3.94 percent in 2021, following a 0.47 percent contraction in the previous year. GDP Annual Growth Rate in Pakistan averaged 4.79 percent from 1952 until 2021, reaching an all time high of 10.22 percent in 1954 and a record low of -1.80 percent...tradingeconomics.com
The real criteria is which party has reduced loans or paid off loans. That’s what it boils down to.
Pakistan Total External Debt - 2022 Data - 2023 Forecast - 2002-2021 HistoricalExternal Debt in Pakistan decreased to 126345 USD Million in the fourth quarter of 2022 from 126914 USD Million in the third quarter of 2022. External Debt in Pakistan averaged 68252.72 USD Million from 2002 until 2022, reaching an all time high of 130632.00 USD Million in the fourth quarter of...tradingeconomics.com
You can take loans after loans and show good gdp, good economic indicators but that’s all fake, isn’t it? The real indicator is how deep you’re in loans. I don’t see PTI bringing that graph down rather exponentially making it jump. And one of the reasons I voted Ik was because he promised death before he would take loans and I thought nobody can make such a big promise if they weren’t serious.
We run towards the IMF with the tail between our legs, devaluing the currency and unleashing new waves of unprecedented inflation. Impose more indirect taxation, give amnesty schemes and subsidize industries of seths.
Rinse and repeat. Literally whether it's PTI or PMLN it's a clusterfuck because no one actually wants to structurally change the system. Even PTI doesn't have an economic policy and shuakat tarin is in the same league as dar.
jo marzi kursi par ajai, hawai loray hi lagnai hain
Wrong, pti worked on remittance specially overseas pakistani are assets and make huge impact Roshan digital account is example of pti works on remittance. Dollar is what we need better to have as remittance rather taking more loans
We have grown from $24 Billion to $30 Billion in exports that is progress if not then what is? pti also set target to take it to $37 Billion by 2022-2023
Imran khan made promise in 2013 while pakistan almost bankrupt by 2018 due to dar used all our reserves just like he did now but people are now well aware "Shaour" is what imran khan has given to the nation and its a big gift.
You should see his 2018 august video with arshad sharif interview on ary before he was going to take oath he said we have to go imf now no money left by pmln. before going to imf he tried to manage loan from other as well saudia, china so that can manage negotiation with imf took him 3-4 months
this is what you think but stats said otherwise you cant expect exports go grow overnight it takes decades and continously increase with stability of govt take example of bangladesh.All this is just cultist talk from you, PTI was so vicious and draconian that they tried to tax remittances.
What matters is loans and boy oh boy, did PTI take loans and then some. This is the same party that came to power by promising that they would commit suicide, that they felt ashamed when they saw other leaders sit in Saudia begging and then we saw IK become a cheap driver of MBS, the shame.
Pakistan wouldn’t be in this mess today if PTI had paid off loans like they promised and not taken anymore but we all know what happened.
If PTI was so good and different, tell me why did they add to the burden of loans? and what did they do with those loans since no mega project has been done by PTI
2nd you said you voted for pti and i have never seen you posted anything against pmln or pdm, a friend of mine is just like that from inside he is with pmln and pdm and were crying out loud when inflation just 12% and today is 31% and he is no where to be seen. May be this is the case let me know if you ever posted against pmln like you do against pti
Imran khan is most popular leader today more than bhutto thats why.Probably because you ignore posts where I speak against other parties and get mad when I criticise PTI.
PTI also tends to be in news a lot, literally everyday is a speech on TV so they get the most attention.