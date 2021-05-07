What's new

How PTI is destroying Pakistan's Agriculture & Dairy Industry !

B

Baz2020

FULL MEMBER
Aug 11, 2020
339
0
356
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
40 years of corrupt nawaz and zardari has modified the dna of the people. They just can't think and spew venom against IK. Now the whole nation seems to be needing sugar as if it is the only thing they need to be alive.
 
Bilal Khan (Quwa)

Bilal Khan (Quwa)

SENIOR MEMBER
Aug 22, 2016
5,324
66
19,793
Country
Pakistan
Location
Canada
The issue here isn't PTI or even PML or (as much as I'd hate to admit it) PPP. The real problem is that you have a corrupted system that doesn't want real change.

Too many folks within the system have interests in the status-quo and, in turn, they've devolved our democratic system into a dog derby for smaller competing interests.

Basically, each party in Pakistan represents a clown. Some clowns like sugar mills, other clowns have gnarly beards, and there's one clown that thinks ethnocentrism is cool. But they're all clowns. Unfortunately, PTI was forced into the circus and now it too must function like a clown.

The only solution to deflating the circus tent is to stop attending it. If Pakistanis can summon the will and conviction to condemning (civil disobedience style) the system, we might get somewhere.
 
B

Baz2020

FULL MEMBER
Aug 11, 2020
339
0
356
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
Bilal Khan (Quwa) said:
The issue here isn't PTI or even PML or (as much as I'd hate to admit it) PPP. The real problem is that you have a corrupted system that doesn't want real change.

Too many folks within the system have interests in the status-quo and, in turn, they've devolved our democratic system into a dog derby for smaller competing interests.

Basically, each party in Pakistan represents a clown. Some clowns like sugar mills, other clowns have gnarly beards, and there's one clown that thinks ethnocentrism is cool. But they're all clowns. Unfortunately, PTI was forced into the circus and now it too must function like a clown.

The only solution to deflating the circus tent is to stop attending it. If Pakistanis can summon the will and conviction to condemning (civil disobedience style) the system, we might get somewhere.
Click to expand...
Wow. And who corrupted the system? Who was ruling for the last 40 years. What a ridiculous argument to say its not because of ppp or pml
 
Bilal Khan (Quwa)

Bilal Khan (Quwa)

SENIOR MEMBER
Aug 22, 2016
5,324
66
19,793
Country
Pakistan
Location
Canada
Baz2020 said:
Wow. And who corrupted the system? Who was ruling for the last 40 years. What a ridiculous argument to say its not because of ppp or pml
Click to expand...
They're a part of the problem, but not the only part of the problem. ZAB didn't pop out of a void, he was there in Ayub Khan's government. Nawaz Sharif didn't just show up, he was nurtured by Zia ul-Haq. NRO wasn't a miraculous biblical event, but it was brought in by Musharraf. Every interaction and policy that led to the rise and leadership of these bad actors is the corrupted system.

Yet even now, no one here wants to categorically reject it. Even now, we're still latching onto the glorified rig bookie of our choice. Either we tell them all to GTFO, or we deal with a perpetually declining Pakistan.
 
B

Baz2020

FULL MEMBER
Aug 11, 2020
339
0
356
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
Bilal Khan (Quwa) said:
They're a part of the problem, but not the only part of the problem. ZAB didn't pop out of a void, he was there in Ayub Khan's government. Nawaz Sharif didn't just show up, he was nurtured by Zia ul-Haq. NRO wasn't a miraculous biblical event, but it was brought in by Musharraf. Every interaction and policy that led to the rise and leadership of these bad actors is the corrupted system.

Yet even now, no one here wants to categorically reject it. Even now, we're still latching onto the glorified rig bookie of our choice. Either we tell them all to GTFO, or we deal with a perpetually declining Pakistan.
Click to expand...
I have no doubt that army is as corrupt as anyone else
 
Crimson Blue

Crimson Blue

FULL MEMBER
Nov 7, 2019
199
0
307
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
I'd encourage everyone to listen to interview first before getting into fist fight here on this thread.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 6, Members: 1, Guests: 5)


Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom