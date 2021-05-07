How PTI is destroying Pakistan's Agriculture & Dairy Industry !

The issue here isn't PTI or even PML or (as much as I'd hate to admit it) PPP. The real problem is that you have a corrupted system that doesn't want real change.



Too many folks within the system have interests in the status-quo and, in turn, they've devolved our democratic system into a dog derby for smaller competing interests.



Basically, each party in Pakistan represents a clown. Some clowns like sugar mills, other clowns have gnarly beards, and there's one clown that thinks ethnocentrism is cool. But they're all clowns. Unfortunately, PTI was forced into the circus and now it too must function like a clown.



The only solution to deflating the circus tent is to stop attending it. If Pakistanis can summon the will and conviction to condemning (civil disobedience style) the system, we might get somewhere.