How PTI is destroying Pakistan's Agriculture & Dairy Industr !

Crimson Blue
FULL MEMBER
- Nov 7, 2019
- 197
- 0
- Country
-
- Location
-
In this detailed interview, it is outlined how PTI is destroying agriculture and dairy sector.
That's why IK needs to be voted out in 2023 and PML(N) or PPP needs to be brought back. Listen this interview and see for your self.
How PTI is destroying Pakistan's Agriculture & Dairy Industry.
That's why IK needs to be voted out in 2023 and PML(N) or PPP needs to be brought back. Listen this interview and see for your self.
How PTI is destroying Pakistan's Agriculture & Dairy Industry.