How professors at IITs are improving India's solar power efficiencies

The IIT campus was not ready when Saroj Nayak moved to Bhubaneswar from the US in 2012. The condensed matter physicist had been a professor at Renssealer Polytechnic when IIT Bhubaneswar made him a job offer.

Dissatisfied with the existing UPS systems, Nayak invented one that ran on solar power, got a patent and founded a company called Karma. He and his colleagues also took electricity to Odisha’s villages, all the while being closely watched by the Naxalites in the hills.

Bhubaneswar-based Karma created a market for solar pumps that did not exist before. At IIT Madras, electrical engineering professor Ashok Jhunjhunwala developed an inverter-less solar system — also with significant energy and cost savings.

In his day job at IIT Hyderabad, Dongari studies the dynamics of the upper atmosphere, a skill that is useful around the world for calculating the path of rockets and missiles, not to speak of complicated trajectories for anti-ballistic missiles.

In its short existence of a year and a half, PuREnergy has 100 small and medium installations and four large ones. The small installations include houses and apartments, while large installations are inside companies.

capital investments would be recovered in less than five years, making solar energy attractive. Advanced technology and design improves quality, brings down operational expenses, reduces need for land and brings the ability to address problems quickly.

Cygni was established at the end of 2014 and got its first customer in January 2015. So far, it has done 24,000 installations, nearly half in Rajasthan and Bihar. Most them are through government support, either at the Centre or state. All the installations are being monitored from a network operating centre in Hyderabad.

Officials from the ministry of new and renewable energy (MNRE) estimate that if half the diesel pumps in the country are replaced by solar pumps, it would give the banks a loan opportunity of Rs 1 lakh crore