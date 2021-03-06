How PMLN played its cards yesterday and did the drama.

I want to start by saying i do not support PMLN and I am not a patwari.. This thread is both to show how PMLN played its cards right as well as how PTI suppprters helped them.



So, yesterday there was a bickering between PMLN politicians and PTI supporters.. PMLN politicians despite boycotting the National Assembly session came to (what one might call ) provoke the PTI supporters who had planned the gathering in D chowk.



This "Provocation" was well planned by PMLN as they knew if Khan wins the no confidence vote they will have no card to show on media later in the day.



So PMLN decided to hold press conference outside the chambers as they could not organise such press conferences inside the chambers because it was not allowed yesterday (or maybe permanently). At 7ish in morning text messages to media houses were sent regarding the decision to hold press conference.



But PMLN had not planned it to be a normal press conference they provoked PTI supporters to get create a show and then pulled their strings on lifafas to potraye itself as victim.



It was a clever move indeed as it helped them get show time on TV as well as play victim card on social media.



In simple words PMLN did all this drama to get media attention off Khan and on them.