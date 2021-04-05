How Pmln govt fooled the nation on CPEC

Javaid said the Gwadar-Xinjiang corridor should be operational from June next year, and Pakistan expects up to 4 percent of global trade to pass through it by 2020.

"The kind of toll tax, rental fees that the Pakistani system will gain is roughly $6-$8 billion a year," Javaid, chief economist at the Planning Ministry, said in an interview. "By 2020, I expect we will get this much momentum."

Javaid said debt repayments and profit repatriation from CPEC projects will begin in 2019, totaling about $1.5-$1.9 billion, and rising to $3-$3.5 billion by the following year.

"It would be low in the beginning, and in 2022 it will peak at around $5 billion - not more than that," he said, adding the government does not think it likely that Pakistan will face a balance of payments crisis.

Pakistan's 'Silk Road' repayments to peak at around $5 billion a year: chief economist Pakistan's debt and other repayments on China's "Belt and Road" initiative will peak at around $5 billion in 2022, but will be more than offset by transit fees charged on the new transport corridor, says the Pakistan government's chief economist.

Going through an article from 2017 on Reuters, I was stunned to find chief economist of the planning ministry in Pmln govt was projecting 6-8 billion dollar revenues from Cpec by 2020Moreover, same chief economist calculated that Pakistan won't be facing a balance of payment crisis, because revenues from Cpec would be sufficient enough to balance out the debt and deficits caused by CpecSo there you have it. The most experienced govt in history of Pakistan gave us the worst balance of payment crisis only a year later due to their gross miscalculation. What kind of idiots had we working in the planning ministry who made such off the mark predictions? And what kind of bestest govt believed and sold these lies to gullible masses that Cpec is their savior?