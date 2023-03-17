What's new

How people of Pakistan have shut down ISPR tweets

there was a time when almost everyday every incident anything happen ISPR account was tweet it . but since regime change operation people have turned against establishment . now hardly ISPR tweets . last three months they have tweeted 3 times only .comments of these tweets are full of slang insults and trolling to paksitani establishment . it seems ISPR have surrendered these social media accounts and do not want to post anything now .

last 3 months they have tweeted only below

27 feb 2023 but public lash back in comments
9 feb 2023 public again lash back in comments
5 feb 2023 too much insults and trolling in comments


mohmmad hanif have described this situation in his article nicely

اب عمران خان نے75 سال سے کمائی گئی فوج کی محبت کو خطرے میں ڈال دیا ہے۔ فوج کا تعلقات عامہ کا ادارہ اگر سوشل میڈیا پر اسلام علیکم بھی کہہ دے تو ایسی گالیاں پڑتی ہیں جو کبھی پاکستان توڑنے کے خواب دیکھنے والوں کو بھی نہیں دی گئیں
عمران خان کا خوف: محمد حنیف کا کالم - BBC News اردو

پاکستانی فوج کی کمان بے شک نئی ہو لیکن ان کے پیار کے طریقے پرانے ہیں۔ انھیں معلوم ہے کہ ملک میں ہر وقت سیٹھوں، سیاستدانوں اور ججوں کی ایک پود موجود ہوتی ہے جو وسیع تر ملکی مفاد میں ذلت اٹھانے اور مال بنانے کو ہمیشہ تیار رہتی ہے۔
Is there ISPRUrdu official channel?
That is fairly regular.

Seriously speaking the insignia of Park army now appears to me now as disgusting as ****** flag.
 

