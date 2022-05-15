How PDM can go for elections without having to make tough economic decisions

Falconless
FULL MEMBER
- Oct 13, 2020
- 1,411
- 0
- Country
-
- Location
-
1. PM advises the president to invoke Article 235 of the constitution
2. President forms a council of economic advisors.
4. Joint session of Parliament endorses the emergency and empowers the council and President to negotiate with IMF and others while the care taker government is in affect.
5. PM advises the President to dissolve Parliament and Pakistan goes into general elections.
2. President forms a council of economic advisors.
4. Joint session of Parliament endorses the emergency and empowers the council and President to negotiate with IMF and others while the care taker government is in affect.
5. PM advises the President to dissolve Parliament and Pakistan goes into general elections.