What's new

How PDM can go for elections without having to make tough economic decisions

Falconless

Falconless

FULL MEMBER
Oct 13, 2020
1,411
0
1,261
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
1. PM advises the president to invoke Article 235 of the constitution
2. President forms a council of economic advisors.
4. Joint session of Parliament endorses the emergency and empowers the council and President to negotiate with IMF and others while the care taker government is in affect.

5. PM advises the President to dissolve Parliament and Pakistan goes into general elections.
C9149B38-492C-4443-A9EF-9D0A759FC723.jpeg
 
H

higmncprv

MEMBER

New Recruit

May 15, 2022
13
0
8
Country
Pakistan
Location
France
No.

IK/PTI govt broke an agreement with IMF and reduced petrol and electricity for political benefits

If IK/PTI govt didn't care about economy why should this govt?

This govt shouldn't do anything unless given time till Aug 23.

If IK wants election then he should come and fix everything. All petrol prices. electricity prices should remain same and no other govt should waste time meeting IMF. Leave that to IK/PTI because they want elections and they think they can win only. Why someone else should fix everything, all economic problems today are due to PTI 4 years govt and breaking an agreement with IMF.
 
Verve

Verve

ELITE MEMBER
May 15, 2014
11,005
10
15,740
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
Falconless said:
1. PM advises the president to invoke Article 235 of the constitution
2. President forms a council of economic advisors.
4. Joint session of Parliament endorses the emergency and empowers the council and President to negotiate with IMF and others while the care taker government is in affect.

5. PM advises the President to dissolve Parliament and Pakistan goes into general elections.
View attachment 844136
Click to expand...

PDM's masters won't allow it. US wants a collapse of Pakistan and guns are pointed at slave PDM leaders heads to keep the government running come what may to June 2023.
 
Verve

Verve

ELITE MEMBER
May 15, 2014
11,005
10
15,740
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
higmncprv said:
IK/PTI govt broke an agreement with IMF and reduced petrol and electricity for political
Click to expand...

PDM can buy oil from Russia .. just as IK was going to hence the subsidy.

But KSA, UAE and China refused to bailout PDM government and Russia won't help either now.

PDM is doomed. Increasing fuel prices by 25% or so could result in public outrage and burning of Jati Umrah!!

higmncprv said:
all economic problems today are due to PTI 4 years govt and breaking an agreement with IMF.
Click to expand...

10 years of PPP and PMLN had rivers of honey and milk flowing yes?

2008 to 2018, dollar doubled in value from 65 to 128!
 
H

higmncprv

MEMBER

New Recruit

May 15, 2022
13
0
8
Country
Pakistan
Location
France
Verve said:
PDM can buy oil from Russia .. just as IK was going to hence the subsidy.

But KSA, UAE and China refused to bailout PDM government and Russia won't help either now.

PDM is doomed. Increasing fuel prices by 25% or so could result in public outrage and burning of Jati Umrah!!



10 years of PPP and PMLN had rivers of honey and milk flowing yes?

2008 to 2018, dollar doubled in value from 65 to 128!
Click to expand...
Russia, haha

Why IK/PTI wasted 2 months after Russia visit? Why they didnt start buying?

Moving from American Ghulami to Russian Ghulami? Russia supplies weapons to India. Incase of war between India and Pakistan, Russia will always support India and put blockade on Pakistan

Dont know in which world nainsafians are living, IK says one thing and they believe it blindly without thinking pros and cons.

PTI wasted almost whole year on IMF decision and you want this govt to do all in one month. Get real please.
 
Falconless

Falconless

FULL MEMBER
Oct 13, 2020
1,411
0
1,261
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
higmncprv said:
No.

IK/PTI govt broke an agreement with IMF and reduced petrol and electricity for political benefits

If IK/PTI govt didn't care about economy why should this govt?

This govt shouldn't do anything unless given time till Aug 23.

If IK wants election then he should come and fix everything. All petrol prices. electricity prices should remain same and no other govt should waste time meeting IMF. Leave that to IK/PTI because they want elections and they think they can win only. Why someone else should fix everything, all economic problems today are due to PTI 4 years govt and breaking an agreement with IMF.
Click to expand...
So you want to undo the NCM?
 
T

tman786

FULL MEMBER
May 20, 2019
435
-3
850
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
higmncprv said:
Fake news from PTI propaganda journalists to call off march and face saving
Click to expand...

Welcome to defence.pk. 4 posts on first day isn't bad for a social media patwari.

However to buy the Suzuki car you dream of using cash from PMLN social media, you will need to post atleast 50 messages for the next 8 years.

Good luck. Let hope your not banned before the end of the week.
 
H

higmncprv

MEMBER

New Recruit

May 15, 2022
13
0
8
Country
Pakistan
Location
France
Norwegian said:
Anti PTI Fake account returned
Click to expand...

tman786 said:
Welcome to defence.pk. 4 posts on first day isn't bad for a social media patwari.

However to buy the Suzuki car you dream of using cash from PMLN social media, you will need to post atleast 50 messages for the next 8 years.

Good luck. Let hope your not banned before the end of the week.
Click to expand...
Stay on topic.
 
Wood

Wood

SENIOR MEMBER
Mar 30, 2013
3,514
-10
2,775
Country
India
Location
Canada
The fuel price is set to rise 45 rupees as per the most trusted Ary News. This was already posted in the economy thread. To say that PDM will not take tough decisions is a smear campaign by vested opposition interests :coffee:
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 9, Members: 5, Guests: 4)

Similar threads

S
Govt to try President Alvi, ex-PM Imran under Article 6 for ‘violating Constitution’
2 3
Replies
39
Views
1K
War Historian
War Historian
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
PDM chief Fazlur Rehman calls on entire nation to 'march' towards Islamabad on March 23
2 3
Replies
39
Views
1K
nahtanbob
N
muhammadhafeezmalik
‘Constitutional Coup’ Threatened in Pakistan : HRW
7 8 9 10 11 12
Replies
178
Views
3K
ghazi52
ghazi52
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
PM Imran Khan will not get the chance to escape when PDM reaches Islamabad: Fazl
2
Replies
21
Views
1K
kingQamaR
K
ghazi52
PM Imran nominates former CJP Gulzar Ahmed as caretaker prime minister
2 3
Replies
37
Views
1K
StormBreaker
StormBreaker

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom