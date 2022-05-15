How PDM can go for elections without having to make tough economic decisions

No.



IK/PTI govt broke an agreement with IMF and reduced petrol and electricity for political benefits



If IK/PTI govt didn't care about economy why should this govt?



This govt shouldn't do anything unless given time till Aug 23.



If IK wants election then he should come and fix everything. All petrol prices. electricity prices should remain same and no other govt should waste time meeting IMF. Leave that to IK/PTI because they want elections and they think they can win only. Why someone else should fix everything, all economic problems today are due to PTI 4 years govt and breaking an agreement with IMF.