How Pakistan’s Military Lost Kashmir

A Pakistan Navy soldier stands at the mausoleum of Muhammad Ali Jinnah, the country’s founder, during Independence Day celebrations in Karachi on Aug. 14. ASIF HASSAN/AFP VIA GETTY IMAGES

while Khan of Pakistan himself has acted in good faith, the military-intelligence state, the real power in Pakistan, has many questions to answer as to how it managed to be completely outmaneuvered on Kashmir—especially as it justifies its bloated budgets by emphasizing the need to keep Indian ambitions in Kashmir in check.

One of Pakistan’s greatest foreign-policy successes was its cooperation with the United States and the mujahideen in the Soviet-Afghan War (1979-1989). In this exercise, Pakistan proved itself indispensable to the United States’ Cold War grand strategy, but it also achieved its own strategic objectives to escape encirclement from Soviet-aligned Afghanistan and Soviet-aligned India.

Pakistan found itself with a great deal of spare military and intelligence capacity,

it could now redirect toward its traditional foe, India.

Pakistan thought that it could now leverage those same tactics that succeeded in Afghanistan against the militarily superior Soviet Union to put pressure on India.

the key theater of conflict with India, Kashmir, shared remarkable similarities with Afghanistan: a remote, mountainous region, with a Muslim and friendly population, where it was easy to fight an insurgency against a larger foreign force, with relatively much lower use of resources.



But India was no Soviet Union.

In Afghanistan, Pakistan was a key lieutenant in a cover war sponsored by the world’s foremost superpower. In Kashmir, Pakistan was waging its own war, alone.

India did itself no favors in how it governed its half of Kashmir. Ham-handed attempts at installing puppet governments in the state’s capital and constantly manipulating elections

But then the broader geopolitical realities also changed

from underneath the Pakistani military establishment, when

their old friend and ally from the Afghanistan campaign, Osama bin Laden, started waging a global campaign of terrorism against U.S. assets,

culminating in the 9/11 attacks on U.S. soil in 2001. At this point,

the Pakistani military establishment faced a choice: Would they retain their loyalty to the United States

that had underwritten the independence of Pakistan throughout the Cold War,

or would they retain the alliances with the Islamist militants that were key to their strategic depth against India?



Successive governments in Islamabad, and especially the autonomous military-intelligence complex, refused to make that choice.

they were unwilling to forfeit the resources provided by the militants,

Instead of making that unavoidable choice, they tried to play both sides

This was the wrong strategy

There is something remarkably stupid about the calculation those military leaders made that they could deceive the United States

and keep both Washington and the Islamists on board.

The United States had the foremost intelligence apparatus in the world.

And it had the ability to act near-unilaterally even in Pakistan itself, as was demonstrated when the United States finally located Osama bin Laden in hiding near Pakistan’s military headquarters

Pakistan had lost all credibility with the United States, as well as the close security ties it enjoyed throughout the Cold War. But the militants no longer had much reason left to believe that Pakistan could shelter

The United States continued its drone and ground campaigns against Islamists throughout Pakistan and Afghanistan as it saw fit.

this played directly into Modi’s hands. As Islamabad could no longer be relied upon to keep the Islamists in Kashmir on a tight leash, Modi had sufficient pretext to abandon all restraint in the territory of Kashmir

Meanwhile, the Trump administration has moved to make peace with the Taliban in Kabul.

the so-called liberation of Kashmir is almost certainly the next focus