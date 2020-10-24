What's new

How Pakistan's ex Foreign Minister's tweet helped India US get it on FATF grey list

Chakar The Great

Chakar The Great

SENIOR MEMBER
Apr 25, 2018
4,031
0
1,975
Country
United Kingdom
Location
Ireland
The Financial Action Task Force (FATF) decided to place Pakistan on its global terrorist-financing watchlist after China lifted its objections to the move. The decision to put Pakistan back on the watchlist, three years after it was removed from it, came following high diplomatic drama that lasted for over two days.
India and the United States (US) conducted a coordinated and sustained diplomatic outreach to get Pakistan punished for not doing enough to rein in its terror proxies. The effort fell through when the US-led proposal did not get support from China, Turkey, and Saudi Arabia in the shorter plenary of the FATF.
Soon after the initial effort failed, Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Khwaja M Asif, who was in Moscow at that time to hold talks with his Russian counterpart, sent out a tweet claiming that his country’s efforts to steer clear of greylisting had “paid”.


https://twitter.com/i/web/status/966030847949398016


1603564298264.png


The tweet provided India and the US another window of opportunity. The two countries used the tweet to underline Pakistan’s lack of seriousness “towards FATF and its rules of confidentiality” and introduced a fresh proposal in the longer plenary of the international task force, a report in The Print said.

To avoid roadblocks, the US convinced Turkey and Saudi Arabia to support the proposal while India reached out to China to get it to back Pakistan’s greylisting. This was not an easy task, not least because of the China-Pakistan relationship, as the two countries define it, is “higher than mountains, deeper than the ocean, stronger than steel and sweeter than honey”.

However, Pakistan’s illusion that its all-weather ally will not move away from backing it came to an end as Beijing responded to New Delhi’s outreach favourably. This became possible after India and China struck a deal “related to support for a greater FATF role for Beijing in the future,” a report said.
“China is lobbying for a top position in the FATF and will need support from the sponsor countries. India and US pledged support to China in return for China's neutrality on Pakistan,” another report claimed.

Pakistan’s cosmetic efforts, undertaken at the last minute, did not help it. The country will be placed on the terror financing watchlist in June 2018.
The news is 2 years old , but just exposing people who were instrumental in getting Pakistan in FATF's grey list.


Shameless people!!
 
TNT

TNT

SENIOR MEMBER
Jun 2, 2019
3,244
0
5,016
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
This landay ka aflatoon is a moron and caused that issue. He talks as if he has solution to everything and yet his own ministries have been miserable.
 
alibaz

alibaz

SENIOR MEMBER
Nov 26, 2007
4,038
0
2,570
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Chakar The Great said:
The Financial Action Task Force (FATF) decided to place Pakistan on its global terrorist-financing watchlist after China lifted its objections to the move. The decision to put Pakistan back on the watchlist, three years after it was removed from it, came following high diplomatic drama that lasted for over two days.
India and the United States (US) conducted a coordinated and sustained diplomatic outreach to get Pakistan punished for not doing enough to rein in its terror proxies. The effort fell through when the US-led proposal did not get support from China, Turkey, and Saudi Arabia in the shorter plenary of the FATF.
Soon after the initial effort failed, Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Khwaja M Asif, who was in Moscow at that time to hold talks with his Russian counterpart, sent out a tweet claiming that his country’s efforts to steer clear of greylisting had “paid”.


https://twitter.com/i/web/status/966030847949398016


View attachment 682363

The tweet provided India and the US another window of opportunity. The two countries used the tweet to underline Pakistan’s lack of seriousness “towards FATF and its rules of confidentiality” and introduced a fresh proposal in the longer plenary of the international task force, a report in The Print said.

To avoid roadblocks, the US convinced Turkey and Saudi Arabia to support the proposal while India reached out to China to get it to back Pakistan’s greylisting. This was not an easy task, not least because of the China-Pakistan relationship, as the two countries define it, is “higher than mountains, deeper than the ocean, stronger than steel and sweeter than honey”.

However, Pakistan’s illusion that its all-weather ally will not move away from backing it came to an end as Beijing responded to New Delhi’s outreach favourably. This became possible after India and China struck a deal “related to support for a greater FATF role for Beijing in the future,” a report said.
“China is lobbying for a top position in the FATF and will need support from the sponsor countries. India and US pledged support to China in return for China's neutrality on Pakistan,” another report claimed.

Pakistan’s cosmetic efforts, undertaken at the last minute, did not help it. The country will be placed on the terror financing watchlist in June 2018.
The news is 2 years old , but just exposing people who were instrumental in getting Pakistan in FATF's grey list.


Shameless people!!
Click to expand...
We have never been short of stupid ministers then we had Khawaja Asif and now Ghulam Sarwar. Khawaja screwed FATF and Sarwar screwed PIA.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 0, Guests: 3)

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top