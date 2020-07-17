How Pakistani's can setup businesses in Pakistan

Came across this video and thought some of you guys could benefit from it.
It is a company who will set your company up in the USA, you can then take advantage of paypal, US domain names, even telephone numbers etc. It registers you with IRS as well. Also i believe as long as you're paying taxes in Pakistan, you don't have to pay them in the USA, but i assume the company can provide guidance and support on that.
