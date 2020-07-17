What's new

How Pakistani's can setup businesses in Pakistan

Came across this video and thought some of you guys could benefit from it.

It is a company who will set your company up in the USA, you can then take advantage of paypal, US domain names, even telephone numbers etc. It registers you with IRS as well. Also i believe as long as you're paying taxes in Pakistan, you don't have to pay them in the USA, but i assume the company can provide guidance and support on that.

 
Also i believe as long as you're paying taxes in Pakistan, you don't have to pay them in the USA,
False. American law dictates that you have to pay American taxes irrespective. You will end up paying both American and Pakistani taxes.
 
