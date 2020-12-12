What's new

How Pakistani Twitters Won against Indian Twitters.

Indian Twitter Threatened To Attack Pakistan And Here Is How Pakistanis Responded.

www.parhlo.com/indian-twitter-threatened-to-attack-pakistan-and-here-is-how-pakistanis-responded/




Just like after every other attack on India, Indian tradition of blaming Pakistan for it continued after Uri attacks. Indians on Twitter openly blamed Pakistan for it and threatened to attack Pakistan. But how Pakistanis responded to it was something worth seeing.

STARTED OFF AS A POLL BY THIS INDIAN.
Yes Mr. Sanjay Dixit wanted a war. But unexpectedly the results were 54% in the favor of no. So the joke’s on him.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/777553326703570944


TOTALLY MAKES SENSE.

They are sad about their soldiers being killed and then they want another war?

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/777509880945074176


INDIA, THE REALITY IS.

That you cannot kill us with your tweets.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/777480207112478720

OUCH.
True true.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/777472637782134784

GAUTAM GAMBHIR CAME INTO ACTION AS WELL.

Indian cricketer Gautam Gambhir made a tweet that targeted Pakistan as well. To which the replies were hilarious.


https://twitter.com/i/web/status/777433622836019200


GAMBHIR, REMEMBER AFRIDI?

Pretty sure this scene still haunts him.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/777433622836019200


https://twitter.com/iIrtiza/status/777458673421541376?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

YES, EXPLAIN?

https://twitter.com/jameelqazii/status/777436629837512704?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Jameel Qazi @jameelqazii
@GautamGambhir What about a never ending terrorism in Pakistan by Indian proxies?


WASIM BHAI HAD SOMETHING TO SAY AS WELL.

https://twitter.com/ammirrr/status/777465834138664960?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

HAHAHAHA
No but honestly what exactly is this thing they call their army chief?

https://twitter.com/HaayeShabbir/status/777467658878984193?ref_src=twsrc^tfw


ANOTHER REASON WHY THERE SHOULD BE NO WAR.

The torturous Bollywood movies they make out of it.

https://twitter.com/basima__/status/777479081596039168?ref_src=twsrc^tfw


AN INDIAN MINISTER TWEETED THIS.

https://twitter.com/rajnathsingh/status/777430703726211072?ref_src=twsrc^tfw


AND THIS IS WHAT HE GETS IN REPLY.

Life is hard when you are bald and say stuff like this. That too to Pakistanis.
https://twitter.com/azkhawaja1/status/777436741905051648?ref_src=twsrc^tfw


ACTUALLY THE THING IS.
https://twitter.com/iNaumanDogar/status/569214811768107008?ref_src=twsrc^tfw


INDIAN LOGIC.
Yes this is the Indian logic. This is a beautiful logic.
https://twitter.com/oblmir/status/777609486685052928?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Well if you threaten to attack Pakistan we are not just going to sit and watch.

AN INDIAN ACCOUNT TWEETS THIS AND GETS THE RIGHT RESPONSE.

https://twitter.com/SirJadejaaaa/status/777421610915622912?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

You ask us to cross India? Here you go.

https://twitter.com/QasimZaidi_/status/777465917181726720?ref_src=twsrc^tfw


Basically our humor is enough to take India on, suppress these Indians. No need for the army/airforce.

https://twitter.com/namaloomafraaad/status/777568607429591042?ref_src=twsrc^tfw
 
Uh huh, so there is an award for "twitter victory"?

And if you were winning you wouldn't have had to "tell" people that you are winning, you would just know.
 
How Pakistani Twitteratis Won against Indian Twitters.

Chalo atleast pakistani won on Twitter :omghaha:

But on battlefield history is just opposite. :bounce:
 
So India started with war mongering:

1- It's a war on India by Pak, lets attack them decimate them kill them all...day 1

2- Let's do a surgical strike, war is too complex, lets take revenge...day 2

3- Who is asking for war in India, it's Pakistan taking retaliation and looking for defensive positions, let's solve this diplomatically....day 3, day 4.



So Surgical strikes has turned into.

Sir gee kal......ab ki baar dekhna India kia karta hai.
 
Indian Bhakts after attack -

Day 1-Go to war , Hit them hard , Blow them up , Smash them , Tear them apart , Cross the line of control , Create Balochistan , Muh Todh Jawab , Jaw for a tooth , Ten heads for one .

Day 2 - All our options are open , We will choose the place and time , We have a number of options , We will give them a befitting reply .

Day 3 - Isolate them diplomatically , We will raise this issue at the United Nations , Get them declared a terrorist State .

Day 4 - We have given them proof , We have prepared a Dossier , They have to take action against the perpetrators of this dastardly act .

Day 5 - We will not play cricket with them , We will not allow their artists in our country .

Day 6 - We must keep talking to the civilian government , The real culprits are the Army Generals .

Day 7 - The people of Pakistan are good people , The real villains are ISI and the Army , We have a better cricket team than them , We will beat them in the world cup .

Day 8 - I am getting late for office make my Tiffin fast , and yes be ready in the evening we will go for a movie , I have heard Amitabh Bachhan has acted really well in Pink , and we will have dinner outside , Wife says arrey nahi I have to watch Hum Safar the Pakistani serial , you know Fawad Khan is so good in it .

And life goes on till the next attack for the same cycle to be repeated
 
