Enough with all these table talks and strategies. We need to hurt our enemy where it really hurts. I'd like to request all our Pakistani diaspora and any ordinary Pakistani to stop buying any product which is coming out of this racist and fascist regime. Even if you have to pay extra for the products of other origins (Muslim friendly and Pakistan friendly) then do not hesitate.



Moreover, people in Pakistan should spread and condemn these Bollywood movies and songs being played at wedding ceremonies. Not only it is a cultural invasion, but it also helps them economically. At least this is something we can do for our Kashmiri Brothers and Sisters who are looking upon us for any help.

