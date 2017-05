Saks and Suzie’s Pakistani-Palestinian-American-Muslim family

“The Muslim world needs civil marriage laws… a lot of the time people risk death to be able to get married.”

A Muslim-Jewish marriage

A Pakistani-Indian love story

“I grew up watching a lot of Indian movies, so I wanted to do something dramatic in life — being with [Ali] is just the right amount of drama.”

While the couple’s cross-border love story may sound like a filmy fantasy, they have had practical discussions about how to make their relationship last.