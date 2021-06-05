What's new

How Pakistan managed Covid (ISPR documentary)

Azam-e-Alishan (NCOC: A Unified Endeavour) 8th Aug 2021 | ISPR

National Command and Operations Centre (NCOC) Pakistan - A Unified Endeavour. Policies, strategies and mechanism behind Pakistan's successful Covid-19 containment Story.


This is an absolutely amazing effort and needs to be spread among the masses so people appreciate and learn the difference between an effective government versus a nihari paye government.
 
People don't appreciate what's happened. Look at the shitshow in plenty of developed countries for comparison.
 
