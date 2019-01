Mr. Malik repeats the standard narrative:1. Pakistan was developing fast till Ayub, then downhill2. Paks remain poor, an unnatural outcome.3. Why? Bad politics, India competition, proxy wars, military expense, foreign interference.4. CPEC, less corruption, shall make Pak rich, overnight.Analysis demands that we define terms we use. Has the writer assumed poverty to mean "development" - material goods, energy consumption, GDP per capita, nominal or PPP, measures used by West and Pak's West-aping elites? If so, that shows an insufficient or superficial knowledge of poverty dynamics, laws of Evolution, and above all Islam.Let us scientifically examine poverty, see whether it is important, and then chart out a scenario for Pakistan.1. Primal Question of ExistenceSystems Theory's measure of success is Survival, Growth, Evolution (SGE). For humans this means ability to last three scores and ten years, leave a large progeny, and one with a wider gene pool and better immune system. To evolve, you must grow.The developed, knowledgeable, rich, powerful West is below replenishment today. The poor always have more children; the meek inherit the earth said Jesus.2. Development and EvolutionThe "highly developed" Indus Valley Civilization could not sustain itself just as the West can not do today. Material poverty assures survival neither, let alone evolution.3. IslamChristians pray for their daily bread, but a Muslim is guaranteed his sustenance. Believers are asked to seek blessings not bread.Quran asks believers to spend, not save (eschew wealth). Islam's greats chose to be poor even if they did not have to. Being poor is not a sin, nay a goal.Why does Islam chooses poverty over wealth? Because poverty helps Evolution. Gene pool enlargement is unaffected by stunted growth, disease, short lifespan.4. Laws of Evolution.Nature wants evolution, and for that growth is a must. Societies begin to "Develop" only after saturation when they can no longer grow or evolve.Development in Europe, China, India, Bangladesh only when their rapid population growth ended naturally. Thereafter, accumulation of knowledge and skills is needed for survival. Pakistan has not yet reached saturation likely at 400 Million. Then it will need to develop itself for survival.In 1960s Ayub was taking Pakistan to "development" stage too soon. Paks rebelled and rightly so, and CHOSE to be poor. Even today Paks are NOT ready to make the sacrifice of evolution as the West, China, Korea, and Japan West have done - all below replenishment today.So Paks, go forth and multiply till you can no longer. There is no exception to the Law of Evolution. You can not fight nature and god. CPEC will not make you rich, not yet anyways. Reply · 1 · 16h