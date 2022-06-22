What's new

How Pakistan conquered Indian hearts and minds with Coke Studio

Sonia Gandhi once said that Indians would win the hearts and minds of Pakistanis through Bollywood. Today Pakistan has conquered Indian hearts and minds through CS. Indians go as far as pretending that Pakistani songs are theirs and sung in their language. Indians have inundated comment sections of countless Pakistani CS songs. Indians are choreographing and dancing on Pakistani CS songs. That includes Indian women who appreciate Pakistani men and songs. Also read the comments LOL I am just posting one famous song that has conquered India VERY badly. Hindutva are having seizures.

 
Pakistani coke studio is far superior than indian CS. Indians accept that.
Pakistani music touches the soul while indian music is just trying to be western these days.
Old good indian music and Bollywood is long gone.
 
The only Indian thing I see young kids genuinely interested in nowadays is Punjabi music, other things have fallen from the highs of the 90s - music, Bollywood etc (not saying it doesn't exist but not even a quarter of what it was in the 90s)
 
Pakistani music industry is light years ahead of Indian music industry. We have so many music producers that are world class. I have seen Indians mumble when making comparisons between our music industry.
 
i have yet to play first video of coke studio first you guys should conquer paksitani brains .

all i heared coke stodio make scrappy copies of old great songs and remix them
 
@Sudarshan @Wood 😁

c977f7b9635463e6976aa206bf15e9f6.jpg
 
Imran Khan said:
main ne to aaj tak aik bhi song nhi suna . mujhy to laga tha ye koi morning show ye amir liqat type music show hoga . :lol:
Listen to CS season 14 bro. Xulfi and upcoming producers have produced this season. You will be awestruck. Don't you notice how the Indians aren't reacting to this topic, but only showing up and leaving LOL
 
Dalit said:
Sonia Gandhi once said that Indians would win the hearts and minds of Pakistanis through Bollywood. Today Pakistan has conquered Indian hearts and minds through CS. Indians go as far as pretending that Pakistani songs are theirs and sung in their language. Indians have inundated comment sections of countless Pakistani CS songs. Indians are choreographing and dancing on Pakistani CS songs. That includes Indian women who appreciate Pakistani men and songs. Also read the comments LOL I am just posting one famous song that has conquered India VERY badly. Hindutva are having seizures.

Beautiful song .
 

