How Pakistan conquered Indian hearts and minds with Coke Studio

Sonia Gandhi once said that Indians would win the hearts and minds of Pakistanis through Bollywood. Today Pakistan has conquered Indian hearts and minds through CS. Indians go as far as pretending that Pakistani songs are theirs and sung in their language. Indians have inundated comment sections of countless Pakistani CS songs. Indians are choreographing and dancing on Pakistani CS songs. That includes Indian women who appreciate Pakistani men and songs. Also read the comments LOL I am just posting one famous song that has conquered India VERY badly. Hindutva are having seizures.