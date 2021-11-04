How Pakistan Can Increase Its Export?
Exploring reviving economy with imports and exports with the senior economist of World Bank, Gonzalo Varela. How did he end up being a senior economist for the world bank? What is the difference between the real exchange rate and the one we see? What is the world bank’s latest report on Pakistan’s imports? In the last decade, what’s going on with the exchange rate in Pakistan? Why it is important to have import and export parody? Tune in to know more on how to increase Pakistan’s exports and what are some of the export opportunities for Pakistan!
00:00 Tonight’s guest: Gonzalo Varela
00:31 How did he end up being a senior economist for the world bank?
02:39 What’s the real exchange rate mean?
05:13 World banks report on Pakistan’s imports
13:31 What’s going on with the Exchange rate in Pakistan in the last decade?
24:25 Why is it important for imports and exports to have parody?
29:00 Why Pakistan hasn’t been able to increase its exports?
39:19 Are we seeing the investments going into exports?
45:06 What are some of the export opportunities for Pakistan?
