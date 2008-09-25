How Once The IAF Jaguars Embarrassingly Failed in a Publicity Mission !

Incident SEPECAT Jaguar IS JS1.., 02 Apr 2004 Two IAF Jaguars from Ambala crashed into mountains in the Himalayas on April 2nd 2004. The Jaguars were part of a 4-ship formation conducting low-level training when then encountered bad ...

It was meant to be a fanfare occasion, the base commander wanted to show and prove the Indian Air Force's Jaguar aircraft's all weather capabilities. Thus a flight of four aircraft was flown in from Ambala Air Base. Many VIPs, Media and other personalities as well as retired IAF Officers were invited to record and witness the occasion. The four aircraft were sent off to carry out mission in adverse weather thus Srinagar was chosen as it was in the vicinity of Himalayas. The Jaguars were supposed to complete mission and return to Srinagar for the acknowledgement. However after prolonged wait, when none of the aircraft returned a sombre mood prevailed on the base as the invited guests began departing.It later transpired that two of the aircraft had crashed due to bad weather killing both pilots while the other two had to divert to another airfield. An embarrassing and sad ending to what was meant to be a publicised event.