How on earth are racist ethno-nationalists considered "liberals" and "left wing"?

#NoMoreRefugeesInSindh is trending on Twitter right now. This started when a letter was found in circulation that ordered sujawal district in sindh to accomodate IOJK refugees .. This started a twitter trend among racist sindhis to stop their settlemet..

And some of the people using that hashtag are the liberals.The ones with the blue checkmarks, the ones who retweet and constantly post about Baloch disappearances, about the state ruining everything, about the Aurat March etc.And yet now they're calling for all refugees to be expelled from Sindh & are telling Kashmiri refugees to "go back to Kashmir'.These are some of those twitter "liberals"This is stuff you'd hear from a white nationalist in Europe not from a friggin "liberal". This is straight out of the alt-right playbook.How borked are our politics when straight up racism and calling for poor refugees to be expelled is considered left wing & progressive lmao.