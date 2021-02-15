What's new

How on earth are racist ethno-nationalists considered "liberals" and "left wing"?

P

pakpride00090

SENIOR MEMBER
Feb 28, 2019
2,038
-1
4,054
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
#NoMoreRefugeesInSindh is trending on Twitter right now. This started when a letter was found in circulation that ordered sujawal district in sindh to accomodate IOJK refugees .. This started a twitter trend among racist sindhis to stop their settlemet..

And some of the people using that hashtag are the liberals.

The ones with the blue checkmarks, the ones who retweet and constantly post about Baloch disappearances, about the state ruining everything, about the Aurat March etc.

And yet now they're calling for all refugees to be expelled from Sindh & are telling Kashmiri refugees to "go back to Kashmir'.


https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1360888202056396801

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1360928339335258116

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1360891886291066880

These are some of those twitter "liberals"

This is stuff you'd hear from a white nationalist in Europe not from a friggin "liberal". This is straight out of the alt-right playbook.

How borked are our politics when straight up racism and calling for poor refugees to be expelled is considered left wing & progressive lmao.
 
El Sidd

El Sidd

ELITE MEMBER
Apr 5, 2017
57,966
9
47,480
Country
Pakistan
Location
Canada
Ironic that Sindh should say this after indulging in demographic changes over the past 10 years where people from GB are being housed in societies built in interior Sindh.

They are forcing people to change their religion for fixed monthly income in Sindh.
 
fitpOsitive

fitpOsitive

ELITE MEMBER
May 27, 2015
9,056
14
10,254
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
pakpride00090 said:
#NoMoreRefugeesInSindh is trending on Twitter right now. This started when a letter was found in circulation that ordered sujawal district in sindh to accomodate IOJK refugees .. This started a twitter trend among racist sindhis to stop their settlemet..

And some of the people using that hashtag are the liberals.

The ones with the blue checkmarks, the ones who retweet and constantly post about Baloch disappearances, about the state ruining everything, about the Aurat March etc.

And yet now they're calling for all refugees to be expelled from Sindh & are telling Kashmiri refugees to "go back to Kashmir'.


https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1360888202056396801

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1360928339335258116

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1360891886291066880

These are some of those twitter "liberals"

This is stuff you'd hear from a white nationalist in Europe not from a friggin "liberal". This is straight out of the alt-right playbook.

How borked are our politics when straight up racism and calling for poor refugees to be expelled is considered left wing & progressive lmao.
Click to expand...
The original Sindhis were black dravidian, which are living in South of India nowadays. These light skinned offsprings of invaders think they are original.
Anyway.
Pakistan needs to get out of this ethnicity based shitty politics, asap. Or we will be left far behind in development.
 
Iltutmish

Iltutmish

FULL MEMBER
Dec 31, 2019
690
1
1,718
Country
Pakistan
Location
Germany
fitpOsitive said:
Pakistan needs to get out of this ethnicity based shitty politics, asap. Or we will be left far behind in development.
Click to expand...
Nations need a common foundation. Poly-ethnic socieities without social glue will never prosper because infighting is more fun than actually progressing.

Social glue = Islam

But our whiskey-sipping atheist libtard elites want to be cheap copies of West libtards. No headscarf, no prayer, no nothing and we will become prosperous. Yeah!
 
Last edited:
El Sidd

El Sidd

ELITE MEMBER
Apr 5, 2017
57,966
9
47,480
Country
Pakistan
Location
Canada
fitpOsitive said:
The original Sindhis were black dravidian, which are living in South of India nowadays. These light skinned offsprings of invaders think they are original.
Anyway.
Pakistan needs to get out of this ethnicity based shitty politics, asap. Or we will be left far behind in development.
Click to expand...
Fuedals claim Turkish and Persian ancestry in Sindh yet have the audacity to call others as refugees.

These people were driven out by Muslim Caliphs and now masquerade as Muslim preachers who brought Islam. They even try and take away Jhule Lal from the Sindhis
 
Juggernaut_Flat_Plane_V8

Juggernaut_Flat_Plane_V8

SENIOR MEMBER
Aug 19, 2017
2,272
-4
2,415
Country
India
Location
Germany
fitpOsitive said:
The original Sindhis were black dravidian, which are living in South of India nowadays. These light skinned offsprings of invaders think they are original.
Anyway.
Pakistan needs to get out of this ethnicity based shitty politics, asap. Or we will be left far behind in development.
Click to expand...

Thank you for telling the truth
El Sidd said:
Fuedals claim Turkish and Persian ancestry in Sindh yet have the audacity to call others as refugees.

These people were driven out by Muslim Caliphs and now masquerade as Muslim preachers who brought Islam. They even try and take away Jhule Lal from the Sindhis
Click to expand...
Sindhi Feudals are not ethnic Sindhis?
 
fitpOsitive

fitpOsitive

ELITE MEMBER
May 27, 2015
9,056
14
10,254
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
El Sidd said:
Fuedals claim Turkish and Persian ancestry in Sindh yet have the audacity to call others as refugees.

These people were driven out by Muslim Caliphs and now masquerade as Muslim preachers who brought Islam. They even try and take away Jhule Lal from the Sindhis
Click to expand...
Ghora... Sain Jhuly lal.
 
El Sidd

El Sidd

ELITE MEMBER
Apr 5, 2017
57,966
9
47,480
Country
Pakistan
Location
Canada
fitpOsitive said:
Most of them Baloch and Seraiki.
Click to expand...
you ask this to them and they say no we syed we shah we ertugul.

anyhow i once asked you as to why people vote based on sectarian affiliations in Sindh. You flat out rejected it. this dishonesty is why you believe you live in era of downfall
 
fitpOsitive

fitpOsitive

ELITE MEMBER
May 27, 2015
9,056
14
10,254
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Iltutmish said:
Nations need a common foundation. Poly-ethnic socieities without social glue will never prosper because infighting is more fun than actually progressing.

Social glue = Islam

But our whiskey-sipping atheist libtard elites want to be cheap copies of West libtards. No headscarf, no prayer, no nothing and we will become prosperous. Yeah!
Click to expand...
Even Hindus are trying to bind all ethnicities with religion.
pakpride00090 said:
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1360909112628887555
Click to expand...
We are ready to leave. To be honest, I can guide you guys how to leave Sindh or Pakistan. Koi jhagra nai, koi narazgi nai. Jinki zameen thi, woi hi rakhain.
 
Areesh

Areesh

ELITE MEMBER
Mar 30, 2010
37,710
2
75,541
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
In Pakistan racists like Ali Wazir, Mohsin Dawar, terrorists with blood on their hands like Mama Qadeer and Kareema Baloch are considered "human rights activists" and "liberals"

So in similar manner these sindhi guys are also considered liberals too
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 5, Members: 2, Guests: 3)


Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom