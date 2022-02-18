What's new

How old are you?

R

Raja420

FULL MEMBER
Apr 24, 2022
193
-7
273
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
I'm 31 but I'm interested to see if we have any buzurgs on here who remember living amongst the khatris. How was life of an ordinary person when Hindus and Muslims lived together? Did they have temples? How did they get along with the muslims. Were they rich?

My grandpa once told me that he used to beat up the khatris and make them do his homework when he was a kid, lol. I would've done similar things to the khatris had the partition not happened. As we all know they are bunch of vaginas.
 
Sort by date Sort by votes

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 1, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

Mujahid Memon
Pakistan’s centuries-old ‘zero-waste’ movement
Replies
2
Views
283
Mujahid Memon
Mujahid Memon
INDIAPOSITIVE
India win World Cup opener but Pakistan captain Bismah Maroof’s daughter wins everyone’s hearts
Replies
0
Views
177
INDIAPOSITIVE
INDIAPOSITIVE
H
[OLD] Hundreds of Muslim girls being forced into converting to Hinduism in UP
Replies
3
Views
369
jamahir
jamahir
S
Misreading the TNT: YLH
Replies
2
Views
206
El Sidd
El Sidd
H
How Gujarat 2002 Turned India Into a Nation of Pathological Liars
Replies
1
Views
382
Turingsage
Turingsage

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom