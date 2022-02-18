How old are you?

I'm 31 but I'm interested to see if we have any buzurgs on here who remember living amongst the khatris. How was life of an ordinary person when Hindus and Muslims lived together? Did they have temples? How did they get along with the muslims. Were they rich?



My grandpa once told me that he used to beat up the khatris and make them do his homework when he was a kid, lol. I would've done similar things to the khatris had the partition not happened. As we all know they are bunch of vaginas.