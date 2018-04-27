How North Korea maintain such a large military without going bankrupt?

How can North Korea maintain such a large military without going bankrupt? OH Hyen Su's answer: The North Korean military's service period is 10 years, and the North Korean military is practically nation's labor force for free. North Korean soldiers are mobilized for agriculture, construction, and mining as conscripted personnel, and according to defectors, actual comb...

