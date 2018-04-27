What's new

How North Korea maintain such a large military without going bankrupt?

Kaleem.61

Kaleem.61

FULL MEMBER
Mar 5, 2019
275
0
177
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
The North Korean military's service period is 10 years, and the North Korean military is practically nation's labor force for free.

North Korean soldiers are mobilized for agriculture, construction, and mining as conscripted personnel, and according to defectors, actual combat training is only a quarter of their service period. the North Korean soldiers' rations are so scarce that they get food from recruits' things or by stealing at nearby farmhouses.

1636952884539.png



qr.ae

How can North Korea maintain such a large military without going bankrupt?

OH Hyen Su's answer: The North Korean military's service period is 10 years, and the North Korean military is practically nation's labor force for free. North Korean soldiers are mobilized for agriculture, construction, and mining as conscripted personnel, and according to defectors, actual comb...
qr.ae
 
Sainthood 101

Sainthood 101

FULL MEMBER
Jul 24, 2021
2,526
-2
2,683
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
damn he looks so weak and short to the point where he is struggling with handling goats,
food must be an issue if we compare them to SK people
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 8, Members: 2, Guests: 6)

Similar threads

Dante80
American Jews Have Abandoned Gaza — And The Truth
Replies
5
Views
551
Dante80
Dante80
The SC
Anatomy of a 20th century Total War: The Iran-Iraq war
Replies
5
Views
2K
The SC
The SC
H
Peculiarities of Russian National Character
Replies
1
Views
514
Galad
G
Aramagedon
Zionist rulers of Saudi
2 3 4 5 6 7
Replies
90
Views
15K
Aramagedon
Aramagedon
L
Taking down America
2 3
Replies
40
Views
4K
FairAndUnbiased
F

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom