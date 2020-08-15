/ Register

  Saturday, August 15, 2020

How Nigeria got hit with a $9.6 billion gas deal judgment debt in a UK court

Discussion in 'Middle East & Africa' started by CrazyZ, Aug 15, 2020 at 9:35 PM.

  Aug 15, 2020 at 9:35 PM #1
    CrazyZ

    CrazyZ SENIOR MEMBER

    UK judge to allow firm to try to seize $9 billion in Nigerian assets in gas dispute

    Libby George
    LAGOS (Reuters) - A judge in London said on Friday he would grant a firm called Process and Industrial Developments Ltd (P&ID) the right to seek to seize some $9 billion in assets from the Nigerian government over an aborted gas project.
    The company was awarded $6.6 billion in an arbitration decision over a failed project to build a gas processing plant in the southern Nigerian city of Calabar. With interest payments, the sum now tops $9 billion - some 20% of Nigeria’s foreign reserves

    The judge’s decision, issued on Friday, converts the arbitration award to a legal judgement, which would allow P&ID to try to seize international assets.

    Lawyers representing the Nigerian government argued the award should not be enforced because England was not the correct place for the case, and even if it were, the amount awarded was “manifestly excessive.”


    Mr Justice Butcher of the Commercial Court rejected these arguments and said he would “receive submissions from the parties as to the precise form of order appropriate.”

    A spokesman for Nigeria’s President Muhammadu Buhari directed requests for comment to the Ministry of Justice. The country’s solicitor general Dayo Apata told Reuters that the government would appeal the decision.

    “P&ID is committed to vigorously enforcing its rights, and we intend to begin the process of seizing Nigerian assets in order to satisfy this award as soon as possible,” said Andrew Stafford, Q.C. of Kobre & Kim, which represents P&ID.

    The case involves a 2010 deal in which the Nigerian government agreed to supply gas to a processing plant in Calabar that P&ID – a firm founded by two Irish businessmen specifically for the project - would build and run.


    In 2012, P&ID took the government to arbitration over the failure of the deal and won the award, which was based on what it could have earned during the 20-year agreement.

    Stafford said that with accrued interest, the award now tops $9.6 billion.

    Legal experts told Reuters previously that assets used for diplomatic purposes – such as the Nigerian High Commission building in central London – are not eligible for seizure, but commercial assets are.

    https://www.reuters.com/article/us-...-nigerian-assets-in-gas-dispute-idUSKCN1V6158
     
  Aug 15, 2020 at 9:37 PM #2
    PakFactor

    PakFactor SENIOR MEMBER

    White vultures at it again.
     
  Aug 15, 2020 at 9:41 PM #3
    CrazyZ

    CrazyZ SENIOR MEMBER

    Developing countries need to be very wary of signing contracts with anglo bloc nations. Nigeriea is forced to pay billions to a western company that never put a shovel in the ground. :angry::angry::angry:

    Nigeria would have been off signing contracts with Chinese entities. Greedy western companies are orders of magnitude more predatory than any Chinese entities. That's a fact regardless of what western propaganda says.
     
  Aug 15, 2020 at 10:40 PM #4
    Baybars Han

    Baybars Han FULL MEMBER

    Why dont they just say we dont recognise this? Is UK courts rule over Nigeria?
     
  Aug 15, 2020 at 10:44 PM #5
    aziqbal

    aziqbal PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST

    what about Western countries stealing from Niger delta ?
     
  Aug 15, 2020 at 10:52 PM #6
    rambro

    rambro SENIOR MEMBER

    Theft if broad daylight, western colonial imperialist is still alive afterall.
     
