Afshan Subohi | Updated 20 Jul, 2020



About 63% of all government retirees in Punjab last year were those who opted for early retirement.



IT is too early to predict the final outcome but the recent move by the PTI government to reform the pay and pension regime has further unnerved the already alienated civil servants.