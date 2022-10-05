What's new

How National Debt Soared, Countries With Most Debt

beijingwalker

beijingwalker

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 4, 2011
49,443
-12
93,619
Country
China
Location
China

How National Debt Soared, Countries With Most Debt​

by Katharina Buchholz,
Oct 5, 2022

In developed and emerging economies, national debt burdens have increase majorly during the last decades as seen in IMF data. As our graphic shows, some countries were quicker than others to pile on the debt, but debt growth outpacing GDP growth is a common thread for many nations.

With economic development having been speedy in the country, China stands out for exceptionally fast debt growth during the time period. Yet, at a 68 percent debt-to-GDP ratio, the country is far from being among the nations with the highest debt levels. The top 5 of the countries with the highest relative debt in 2020 consisted of Venezuela, Japan, Greece, Italy and Portugal, with the United States following promptly in rank 6 (of the 87 countries where data was available).

While conventional wisdom sees debt that grows faster than GDP as a threat to the future (when debt servicing and interest become an ever-growing burden), the lack of economic contractions many countries had seen between 2009 and 2020 had many believe that the growing debt wasn’t so bad after all. After the coronavirus shocked the global economy, inflation-reducing measures are raising debt servicing costs and the war in Ukraine has thrown world markets into disarray once more, mounting debt might once more seem like a challenge. Additionally, economists believed even before the recent crises that outsized debt burdens hamper the productivity of economies and actually weaken the growth that happens during periods of expansion.

Adverse events have historically caused countries to take on debt more quickly, as illustrated by the examples of Japan and Greece. Both countries experienced additional crises – the 1990 assets bubble and the Euro stability crisis, respectively – which caused their national debts to balloon even more than elsewhere. The latter crisis also affected debt levels in Italy, Portugal and Spain.

23558.jpeg


www.statista.com

Infographic: How National Debt Soared

This chart shows general government debt as a share of GDP in 1995 and 2020 in selected countries (in percent).
www.statista.com www.statista.com
 
beijingwalker

beijingwalker

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 4, 2011
49,443
-12
93,619
Country
China
Location
China
But people around the world had long been brainwashed by the western media into believing that China is the worst country with debt, slumped property and economic slowdown. China is suffering all the woes in the world.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

beijingwalker
The Countries with the Largest National Debt Burdens. Debt Trap?
Replies
0
Views
265
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
A
China, U.S. lead rise in global debt to record high $305 trillion - IIF
Replies
0
Views
593
avenuepark57
A
Piotr
Secretary of Russia’s Security Council believes United States may default on its debt
Replies
5
Views
340
kingQamaR
K
beijingwalker
Eurozone at risk by BANKRUPT nations - Greece debt soars again with £303bn owed
2
Replies
29
Views
869
Akritas
Akritas
beijingwalker
China Has a Debt Problem—Other People’s Debt
Replies
0
Views
94
beijingwalker
beijingwalker

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom