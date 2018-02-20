What's new

How N-League became darling of ethnic "liberals"

Kabira

Kabira

Remember N-league and what these liberals especially from ethnic minorities used to say about them? Now I see on social media all of them love Punjabi N-league because Nawaz said few words against COAS.

Few things to note here. Pseudo ethnic liberals of Pakistan are nothing more then secessionists that wait for opportunity to lash on army. These people unlike punjabi democrats and liberals cannot be trusted. They are not even liberals like DHA Lahoris because ethnic minorities in Pakistan claim to liberalism is to get support/money from USA/west. Like these PTM liberals/left from Wazrisitan :rofl:, must backward and conservative district of Pakistan and that say something.
 
HAIDER

Kabira said:
Well, after 911 west is very much changed. Now these " hardcore liberals" belly is full of Indian money and less of US dollars. Slowly they are learning the flourishing business of NGO and Radio Free Europe in third world.
 
HAIDER said:
USA government fund VOA against Pakistan. Its not just India. Must of these ethnic liberals/left people want approval from USA to settle there eventually. Only exception being liberal elites of DHA Lahore.
 
Kabira said:
But in reality ,we have many gathering in North America and all of them for betterment of Pakistan and non of these people like " Gulalai Ismailor or Hussain Haqqani or any MQM (London) leader" has space in our programs.
 
