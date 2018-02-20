How N-League became darling of ethnic "liberals"

Remember N-league and what these liberals especially from ethnic minorities used to say about them? Now I see on social media all of them love Punjabi N-league because Nawaz said few words against COAS.Few things to note here. Pseudo ethnic liberals of Pakistan are nothing more then secessionists that wait for opportunity to lash on army. These people unlike punjabi democrats and liberals cannot be trusted. They are not even liberals like DHA Lahoris because ethnic minorities in Pakistan claim to liberalism is to get support/money from USA/west. Like these PTM liberals/left from Wazrisitan, must backward and conservative district of Pakistan and that say something.