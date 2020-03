The main concern is that medical professionals have no clue how this virus works.



For example in case of Influenza (common Flu), once you get it you won't get it at least in that season.



With Covid-19 it is unknown.



We know that SARS has permanently damaged the lungs of the victims. N-Corona is sister of SARS married to HIV.



Hence there is an educated fear that every time it attacks it takes away a part of the immunity of the victim even if he/she survives. Which means by the next season (starting OCT-2020) this situation would get much worse as even the young would be much vulnerable due to depleted immune systems from this year's attacks. It would be blood bath in 2021 as young people would start dying. Of course the elderly would be wiped out in the first wave of attacks this season.



So there is only one way to survive. Eat healthy and build immune system before the next round of attack comes in.



So it would a slow death for all.



All the best.

Click to expand...