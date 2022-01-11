How much you pay to eat a Buddhist meal 斋饭 in a Buddhist temple in China?

How much you pay to eat a Buddhist meal in a Buddhist temple in China?Buddhism has hundreds of millions of followers in China, Many followers believe that besides burning incense, regularly eating Buddhist meals (all vegetarian) 斋饭 can also bring you closer to Buddha and good fortune,so many Buddhist temples have dinning chambers for followers.This over 1000 years old Buddhist temple on the top of Wutai maintain offers 斋饭 to the visitors at night, thousands of devout followers go there to eat 斋饭， how much you pay? nothing, it's all for free, it's like a buffet, self helping and all you can eat. but after finishing 斋饭， almost everyone would donate way more money than the worth of the food to the temple.