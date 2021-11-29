beijingwalker
How much the government invests in a remote village school with only 5 students in Ningxia Hui Muslim province in NW China
This remote village school totally has just 5 students, they are provided with up to date modern heating system to keep them nice and warm in harsh winter, free nutritious school meals and snacks are carefully prepared and served.
All the facilities, teachers and supporting staff, which can translate into millions of investment, are just for a total of 5 students.
