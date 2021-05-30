What's new

How much sleep are you getting?

Most adults need 7 to 9 hours of sleep. Sleep is an essential part of your overall health. A lot of people still under-estimate how important a good sleeping pattern is for your health. Too little sleep can cause many health problems, including memory problems, a weakened immune system, feelings of depression, weight gain, bad decision-making and a higher chance of conditions like high blood pressure, diabetes or heart attack.

Average sleep times of some countries are given in the two maps below. So how many hours do you sleep? More importantly, do you have an uninterrupted and regular sleep routine? If you make such an effort, how do you keep your routine? As far as I can see, most of the profiles on the forum are IT people. I think this is the most problematic group in terms of sleep health. Maybe there is some advice you can give to others.


 
