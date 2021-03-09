How much representation will GB get in senate and NA

ziaulislam
ELITE MEMBER
- Apr 22, 2010
- 14,533
- 10
- Country
-
- Location
-
With GB assembly passing resolution
The ball is in govt court
This is a unique oppturnity for both govt and people of GB
GB senate represention will be crucial.
Question is how much representation will it get if any? And how will govt and opposition navigate this
