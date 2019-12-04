What's new

How much more will PKR appreciate?

Jun 25, 2020
PKR has appreciated from 168 to 160.5 to the dollar in about a month and a half.

It has also considerably strengthened against the INR and the BDT, suggesting that the appreciation is not only due to the dollar weakening.

Considering the appreciation has happened over the course of a month, rather than a sudden appreciation, it looks like the rupee will stablise at around 160.

But will this be sustained or will the rupee devalue due to the government repaying the loans early next year??
 
